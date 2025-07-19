🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Political Party NewsSouth West

Crisis Brews in Oyo APC Over Alleged Imposition Ahead of Ibadan North House of Reps Primary

By: Naija247news

Date:

By Akeem Abas – Naija247news Political Correspondent

Ibadan, July 19, 2025 – Deepening discontent and allegations of manipulation are threatening to tear apart the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, as the party prepares for its primary election to select a flagbearer for the Ibadan North Federal Constituency by-election, slated for August 16.

The by-election, triggered by a vacant seat in the House of Representatives, has now become a hotbed of controversy within the ruling party. With the primary scheduled for Sunday, July 20, tensions reached fever pitch on Saturday as party faithful and grassroots mobilisers took to social media, accusing APC leadership of orchestrating a candidate imposition scheme.

According to party insiders, the aspirant in question—who recently defected back to the APC from the Accord Party—is allegedly receiving preferential treatment, courtesy of a top-ranking government official believed to be pushing for his emergence against the wishes of the local party structure.

From Direct to Indirect: A Troubling Reversal

Naija247news has learned that the conflict intensified following a directive from the APC National Secretariat, which ordered an indirect primary, effectively overturning an earlier consensus among state-level leaders and aspirants to adopt a direct voting model—a format widely seen as more inclusive and transparent.

The reversal has left several stakeholders fuming, citing concerns over fairness and exclusion of loyal party members, particularly those who have remained with the party through electoral defeats and internal restructuring.

“This last-minute change to indirect primaries is a strategic ambush,” said a senior APC chieftain who spoke anonymously. “It betrays our collective efforts to run a democratic process and only serves vested interests.”

Delegates or Deceit? Shadowy Hotel Meetings Raise Eyebrows

Allegations are also swirling around the Delegates Congress Committee and the Appeals Committee, who are said to be staying at a hotel in Ibadan and have allegedly produced a pre-selected list of delegates ahead of the primary—sparking outrage among excluded aspirants and ward-level delegates.

Multiple party sources claimed that the committee, during a closed-door session at the APC State Secretariat on Saturday, cancelled the original delegate congress, opting instead for a “pre-approved” list believed to have been influenced by power brokers.

Political observers view this as a systematic erosion of internal democracy, particularly in a state where the APC has struggled to regain its footing following its loss of the governorship to the PDP in 2019.

A Call for Tinubu’s Intervention

With the situation reaching a breaking point, some stakeholders are now appealing to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the APC National Working Committee to intervene and restore credibility to the process.

“This is not the legacy the president campaigned on,” said one aggrieved party official. “We are calling on Asiwaju Tinubu to urgently wade into this situation before it derails the party’s chances in Ibadan North and beyond.”

As the primary draws closer, all eyes will be on how the APC navigates this moment of internal crisis. With implications for national unity, party cohesion, and public trust in democratic processes, the outcome of this controversy could echo far beyond the borders of Oyo State.

 

