Court Declines Yahaya Bello’s Passport Request, Says Travel Document with Another Court

A Federal Capital Territory High Court sitting in Abuja has refused a request by former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, for the release of his international passport to travel abroad for medical reasons, citing jurisdictional limits.

Presiding judge, Justice Maryanne Anenih, ruled on Thursday that the court cannot grant the request because the said travel document is not in its custody, but rather with the registry of the Federal High Court, presided over by Justice Emeka Nwite.

Bello is currently facing multiple charges of alleged money laundering before both the FCT High Court and the Federal High Court, in cases filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“If the passport were in our custody, we could consider the application. But since it is with the Federal High Court, this court has no authority to release it,” Justice Anenih declared.

Bello’s lead counsel, Joseph Daudu (SAN), had earlier confirmed that the passport was deposited with the Federal High Court as part of bail conditions in a separate but similar criminal case.

Despite the overlap in charges, Justice Anenih maintained that the FCT court could not intervene in a matter outside its jurisdiction.

EFCC Presses On With Trial

The EFCC had arraigned the former governor over alleged misappropriation of billions of naira during his tenure as governor of Kogi State. The embattled politician is also under investigation for fresh allegations relating to financial misconduct tied to state security votes and campaign financing.

Meanwhile, Justice Anenih adjourned further hearings in the case to October 8, 9, and November 13, 2025, to allow both parties to present more witnesses and evidence.

Background

Yahaya Bello, who completed his second term in January 2024, has consistently denied all allegations of corruption. He claims the charges are politically motivated. Nonetheless, anti-graft agencies remain firm in their pursuit, citing several financial trails and testimonies already admitted in court.

The former governor’s legal team is expected to file a formal motion before Justice Emeka Nwite to retrieve the travel passport, citing urgent health needs.

