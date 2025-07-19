Constitution Review: House of Reps Assures Seamless Passage at State Assemblies as South-West Demands Local Govt Autonomy, State Police, Lagos LGAs Recognition

By Adeyemi Adeleye

Lagos, July 19, 2025 (NAN) The House of Representatives Committee on Review of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) says securing two-third concurrence of the states houses of assembly on requests given constitutional consideration by the National Assembly will be seamless.

Rep. Ibrahim Isiaka, the House of Representatives Deputy Chief Whip, and Chairman, House Committee on Constitution Review, made the statement at the South-West Zonal Public Hearing of the House on the Review of the 1999 Constitution in Lagos.

Isiaka, who expressed satisfaction with the turnout at the public hearing and the ability to touch all issues, described the hearing as successful.

“It (constitution review) is a process, not a destination yet. The destination is when it is signed into law by the President.

“If there is any difference in whatever the outcome from the Senate and House of Representatives are, there is still going to be a conference committee.

“If it is passed at the National Assembly, the requirement of the constitution is two-third, we still have to even send it to the state houses of assembly for their scrutiny and approval.

“We are feeling that this one is going to be seamless since our consensual framework about these activities we have been carrying along our state houses of assembly. What we do, they are in the know.

“So, if it gets to them, it is more or less just a formality. They have been part of what we are doing from the beginning. It is expected that it will have easy passage,” Isiaka said.

The chairman, who noted that public hearing remained most vital in legislation, said that the House would take take the right steps on opinions and views expressed .

Isiaka said that the public hearing was important to ensure any changes made in the constitution reflect the aspirations of the people.

He said: “All stages are critical but the state of public hearing is more critical where every opinion is sounded and inputs are collected and collated.

“The constitution review is still a journey because we still need to dot the I’s and cross the T’s,” the lawmaker added.

on predominant requests at the hearing, Isiaka highlighted demand for special seat for women, need for a strengthened the local government, calls for state creation, state police, recognition for Lagos 37 Local Government Development Areas among others. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)

