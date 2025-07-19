Congo, M23 Rebels Sign Doha Peace Framework Amid Deep Divisions Over Rebel Withdrawal

By Naija247news Foreign Desk | July 19, 2025 | Dakar, Senegal

In a historic yet fraught diplomatic development, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda-backed M23 rebels on Saturday signed a Declaration of Principles in Doha, Qatar, aimed at ending decades of brutal conflict in the mineral-rich eastern region of Congo.

The deal—brokered with Qatari and American support—marks the first formal commitment by both sides since M23 insurgents seized control of key territories earlier this year, escalating an already devastating humanitarian crisis.

However, while the agreement outlines pathways for restoring state authority and building trust through measures like prisoner exchanges and institutional deployment, major disagreements persist over what the terms mean in practice, particularly regarding whether M23 will withdraw from occupied cities such as Goma and Bukavu.

M23 Rebels Say No Exit; Congo Demands Non-Negotiable Withdrawal

Despite the declaration, a clash of interpretations immediately followed the signing.

While Congo’s Information Minister, Patrick Muyaya, emphasized that the deal ensures the “non-negotiable withdrawal” of M23 forces, rebel leaders Bertrand Bisimwa and Lawrence Kanyuka pushed back.

“We are in Goma with the population and we are not going to get out,” Kanyuka told the Associated Press, insisting the deal is about empowering state institutions, not ceding ground.

This fundamental disconnect casts doubt over the immediate implementation of the agreement, even as a final comprehensive peace accord is expected no later than August 18, in alignment with the Congo-Rwanda peace framework signed in Washington on June 27.

Qatar and U.S. Lead High-Stakes Diplomacy

Qatar’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Mohammed Al-Khulaifi, hailed the signing as a turning point:

“This declaration paves the way for direct negotiations toward a comprehensive peace that addresses the deep-rooted causes of the conflict.”

Rwanda’s Foreign Ministry called the deal a “significant step forward,” while the U.S. State Department reaffirmed its commitment to a solution that ensures Congolese sovereignty and inclusive governance in the east.

Massad Boulos, a senior adviser to former U.S. President Donald Trump and key mediator at the talks, described the agreement as “a pathway to restoring state control and finding a final solution.”

Goma Residents Voice Skepticism: ‘No Peace Without Justice’

On the ground in Goma, which remains at the heart of the conflict, the response was marked by deep skepticism and trauma fatigue.

“We cannot build peace without justice and reparations,” said Amani Muisa, a local resident, echoing concerns shared by many who have lived through decades of violence, displacement, and impunity.

The conflict has displaced over 7 million people and contributed to what the United Nations calls “one of the most complex and severe humanitarian crises on Earth.”

Rwanda’s Role Under Scrutiny

At the center of the peace dilemma is Rwanda’s long-denied but widely reported support for M23. UN experts have accused Kigali of funneling arms and troops into eastern Congo, while simultaneously profiting from illicit mineral trade on an “unprecedented scale.”

Rwanda’s Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe, during the Washington signing, suggested Kigali would lift its “defensive measures”—believed to refer to its troop presence in Congo—once Kinshasa neutralizes the FDLR, a rebel group composed of remnants allegedly linked to the 1994 Rwandan genocide.

Path to Peace: Questions Remain Over Implementation

While the Doha declaration echoes key provisions from the earlier U.S.-brokered deal—such as the safe return of displaced populations and rebuilding of state institutions—experts warn that success hinges on tangible outcomes, including:

Actual M23 withdrawal from occupied cities

Demobilization and justice mechanisms for victims

Cessation of Rwanda’s military support to rebels

Reintegration of fighters and restoration of trust across communities

Without clarity and accountability, observers fear the deal may become another hollow diplomatic gesture, unable to stem the cycle of violence in the Congo’s troubled east.

