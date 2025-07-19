🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Basketball

Coach Rena Wakama Joins D’Tigress Camp in Abuja as Nigeria Eyes Fifth AfroBasket Crown in Abidjan

By: Naija247news

Date:

By Babatunde Ogunrinde | Naija247news Sports Editor

Lagos, Nigeria – July 19, 2025 — History-making head coach Rena Wakama has officially joined Nigeria’s senior women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, in Abuja as preparations intensify ahead of the 2025 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket Championship set to hold in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire from July 26 to August 3.

Wakama, who etched her name in African sports history by leading Nigeria to its fourth consecutive AfroBasket title in 2023, returns to camp with greater momentum. Under her stewardship, D’Tigress became the first African basketball team—male or female—to reach the quarterfinals at the 2024 Paris Olympics, a feat that earned her the FIBA Coach of the Year award.

“Coach Rena Wakama’s return brings confidence, strategy, and a renewed drive for dominance on the continent,” said a team insider familiar with the training sessions.

🔥 Full Camp Begins With 14 Stars in Abuja

According to updates from the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), at least 14 players have arrived at the Abuja camp, with more expected in the coming days.

The current roster includes a mix of Olympic veterans and rising talents:

  • Solape Amusan
  • Olawuyi Adenike
  • Murja Musa
  • Amy Okonkwo
  • Nicole Enabosi
  • Victoria Macaulay
  • Vera Ojenuwa
  • Elizabeth Balogun
  • Abiodun Damilare
  • Blessing Ejiofor
  • Ifunaya Okoro
  • Abiodun Yusuf
  • Pallas Kunaiyi
  • Ezinne Kalu (Team Captain & Star Guard)

Kalu, a key playmaker and continental MVP in past tournaments, is expected to lead the squad’s charge as Nigeria aims to extend its AfroBasket dominance.

🇳🇬 Eyes on the Title, Eyes on the Future

Nigeria remains the team to beat, holding an unmatched legacy of four back-to-back AfroBasket wins (2017, 2019, 2021, 2023). The 2025 edition offers a chance for Wakama and her squad to make it a historic five-peat, reinforcing Nigeria’s continental supremacy in women’s basketball.

Preparations in Abuja are expected to intensify with tactical drills, fitness conditioning, and practice games as the team fine-tunes its strategy for a tough draw in Abidjan.

“This isn’t just about winning — it’s about legacy, excellence, and putting African women’s basketball on the world map,” said a team coordinator.

