Chinda: Nigerians Must Own Their Constitution — South-South Zones Demand New States, Inclusion, and State Police

Calabar, July 19, 2025 – In a bold stride toward deepening participatory democracy, the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Constitution Review, Rep. Kingsley Chinda, has declared that the ongoing amendment of the 1999 Constitution is anchored on the principle of people’s ownership and grassroots engagement.

Speaking in Calabar on Saturday during the South-South Zonal Public Hearing (Centre B), Chinda emphasized that the goal of the 10th National Assembly’s constitutional review is to make the supreme law of the land reflect the collective aspirations, frustrations, and demands of ordinary Nigerians.

“We speak for the people, but in this moment, we are speaking with the people,” Chinda said. “The idea is to create a people-owned constitution, not a document handed down without citizen involvement.”

The Calabar public hearing, which covered Cross River, Rivers, and Akwa Ibom States, is part of a broader national consultation strategy involving two engagement centres per geopolitical zone.

Chinda, who also serves as the Minority Leader of the House, said Nigerians’ input gathered from the hearings would form the basis for deliberations in the National Assembly, with the first phase of constitutional amendment expected to be concluded before the end of 2025.

He revealed that the review process is structured to take place twice within the life of the 10th Assembly, ensuring that urgent reforms are not delayed until another election cycle.

A Living Document: Governor Otu Urges Progressive Constitutionalism

Speaking through his deputy, Mr. Peter Odey, Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State praised the committee for undertaking what he called a “historic but difficult” assignment.

“Constitutions are not static; they must evolve with our political, economic, and social realities,” Odey noted. “Some provisions of the 1999 Constitution have become outdated and must be revised for us to move forward as a united nation.”

Governor Otu called for the full inclusion of women and persons with disabilities (PWDs) in governance structures and strongly advocated for the establishment of state police to address Nigeria’s worsening security crisis.

South-South Calls Loud: New State Creation Dominates Hearing

Among the most recurring demands at the hearing were calls for state creation—a reflection of ongoing agitation for greater political representation, equity, and administrative efficiency in the South-South region.

Prominent among the demands were:

📍 Creation of Ogoja State from the northern senatorial district of Cross River

📍 Creation of Obolo State from Akwa Ibom State

📍 Creation of Bori and Atlantic City States from Rivers State

Observers say these demands reflect deep-seated concerns over marginalization, lack of federal presence, and regional imbalances in the current six-geo-political structure.

Next Steps in the Constitution Review Timeline

Chinda confirmed that after the first phase of review concludes in 2025, state assemblies will review the proposed amendments and return them to the National Assembly, paving the way for a second round of amendments before the 10th Assembly concludes in 2027.

Political analysts have lauded the consultative approach but caution that the real test will be whether popular recommendations—especially those involving restructuring, devolution of powers, and electoral reforms—are adopted, or lost in the political fog of vested interests.

Naija247news Analysis: Why This Matters

✅ A people-owned constitution could help heal Nigeria’s historical legitimacy crisis, especially with the 1999 charter widely seen as military-imposed.

✅ Demands for new states expose fault lines in the current federal structure and could reshape Nigeria’s geopolitical equilibrium.

✅ State police and inclusion may become the most critical reforms in addressing Nigeria’s security and governance deficits.

As the 10th Assembly undertakes what may be Nigeria’s most ambitious constitutional review in decades, the will of the people is being tested—again.

