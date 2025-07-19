🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
Democracy Desk

Chinda: Nigerians Must Own Their Constitution — South-South Zones Demand New States, Inclusion, and State Police

By: Naija247news

Date:

By Christian Njoku – Naija247news National Assembly Bureau

Calabar, July 19, 2025 – In a bold stride toward deepening participatory democracy, the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Constitution Review, Rep. Kingsley Chinda, has declared that the ongoing amendment of the 1999 Constitution is anchored on the principle of people’s ownership and grassroots engagement.

Speaking in Calabar on Saturday during the South-South Zonal Public Hearing (Centre B), Chinda emphasized that the goal of the 10th National Assembly’s constitutional review is to make the supreme law of the land reflect the collective aspirations, frustrations, and demands of ordinary Nigerians.

“We speak for the people, but in this moment, we are speaking with the people,” Chinda said. “The idea is to create a people-owned constitution, not a document handed down without citizen involvement.”

The Calabar public hearing, which covered Cross River, Rivers, and Akwa Ibom States, is part of a broader national consultation strategy involving two engagement centres per geopolitical zone.

Chinda, who also serves as the Minority Leader of the House, said Nigerians’ input gathered from the hearings would form the basis for deliberations in the National Assembly, with the first phase of constitutional amendment expected to be concluded before the end of 2025.

He revealed that the review process is structured to take place twice within the life of the 10th Assembly, ensuring that urgent reforms are not delayed until another election cycle.

A Living Document: Governor Otu Urges Progressive Constitutionalism

Speaking through his deputy, Mr. Peter Odey, Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State praised the committee for undertaking what he called a “historic but difficult” assignment.

“Constitutions are not static; they must evolve with our political, economic, and social realities,” Odey noted. “Some provisions of the 1999 Constitution have become outdated and must be revised for us to move forward as a united nation.”

Governor Otu called for the full inclusion of women and persons with disabilities (PWDs) in governance structures and strongly advocated for the establishment of state police to address Nigeria’s worsening security crisis.

South-South Calls Loud: New State Creation Dominates Hearing

Among the most recurring demands at the hearing were calls for state creation—a reflection of ongoing agitation for greater political representation, equity, and administrative efficiency in the South-South region.

Prominent among the demands were:

  • 📍 Creation of Ogoja State from the northern senatorial district of Cross River
  • 📍 Creation of Obolo State from Akwa Ibom State
  • 📍 Creation of Bori and Atlantic City States from Rivers State

Observers say these demands reflect deep-seated concerns over marginalization, lack of federal presence, and regional imbalances in the current six-geo-political structure.

Next Steps in the Constitution Review Timeline

Chinda confirmed that after the first phase of review concludes in 2025, state assemblies will review the proposed amendments and return them to the National Assembly, paving the way for a second round of amendments before the 10th Assembly concludes in 2027.

Political analysts have lauded the consultative approach but caution that the real test will be whether popular recommendations—especially those involving restructuring, devolution of powers, and electoral reforms—are adopted, or lost in the political fog of vested interests.

🧠 

Naija247news Analysis: Why This Matters

  • ✅ A people-owned constitution could help heal Nigeria’s historical legitimacy crisis, especially with the 1999 charter widely seen as military-imposed.
  • ✅ Demands for new states expose fault lines in the current federal structure and could reshape Nigeria’s geopolitical equilibrium.
  • ✅ State police and inclusion may become the most critical reforms in addressing Nigeria’s security and governance deficits.

As the 10th Assembly undertakes what may be Nigeria’s most ambitious constitutional review in decades, the will of the people is being tested—again.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Previous article
Crisis Brews in Oyo APC Over Alleged Imposition Ahead of Ibadan North House of Reps Primary
Next article
Ibadan North APC Apex Leaders Demand Transparent Primary Amid Growing Fears of Manipulation Ahead of August By-Election
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Ibadan, Oyo, and Ijebu Demand Statehood as Constitutional Review Ignites Yoruba Sub-Regional Aspirations

Naija247news Naija247news -
By Adeyemi Adeleke and Adekunle Williams – Naija247news Federalism...

Ibadan North By-Election a Litmus Test for Oyo APC — Peace Advocates Demand Transparent Primary, Commend Party Leaders

Naija247news Naija247news -
By Akeem Abas – Naija247news Oyo Political Bureau Ibadan, July...

LASU Student Assaulted by Armed Police in Viral Video: Zone 2 Command Promises Disciplinary Action, Transparency

Naija247news Naija247news -
By Deborah Akpede – Naija247news Justice & Youth Affairs...

Ibadan North APC Apex Leaders Demand Transparent Primary Amid Growing Fears of Manipulation Ahead of August By-Election

Naija247news Naija247news -
By Akeem Abas – Naija247news Political Bureau Ibadan, July 19,...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Ibadan, Oyo, and Ijebu Demand Statehood as Constitutional Review Ignites Yoruba Sub-Regional Aspirations

South West 0
By Adeyemi Adeleke and Adekunle Williams – Naija247news Federalism...

Ibadan North By-Election a Litmus Test for Oyo APC — Peace Advocates Demand Transparent Primary, Commend Party Leaders

South West 0
By Akeem Abas – Naija247news Oyo Political Bureau Ibadan, July...

LASU Student Assaulted by Armed Police in Viral Video: Zone 2 Command Promises Disciplinary Action, Transparency

CrimeWatch 0
By Deborah Akpede – Naija247news Justice & Youth Affairs...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC