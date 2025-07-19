Burkina Faso Dissolves Election Commission to Curb Foreign Influence, Cut ₦1.2 Billion Annual Cost

In a move signaling deeper authoritarian consolidation, Burkina Faso’s military-led government has formally dissolved its Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI), citing fiscal burdens and the need to reinforce national sovereignty against alleged foreign interference.

The decision, announced Wednesday by Territorial Administration Minister Emile Zerbo, means that all electoral processes will now fall under the control of the Ministry of Territorial Administration. The disbandment of the 15-member electoral commission—previously composed of representatives from political parties and civil society—is expected to save the junta nearly 500 million CFA francs (approximately ₦1.2 billion or $870,000) annually.

“This decision will reinforce our sovereign control over the electoral process and limit foreign influences,” said Zerbo during a post-cabinet meeting briefing.

The now-defunct CENI had long claimed independence in the organization of elections. However, with rising anti-French sentiments and an ideological shift toward isolating Western influence, the junta has deemed such institutions obsolete.

Burkina Faso has been under military rule since Captain Ibrahim Traore seized power in September 2022, marking the country’s second coup in just eight months. Initially, the junta committed to a democratic transition set to conclude in July 2024, but that timeline was extended earlier this year by an additional five years.

Under the revised charter, Captain Traore will remain in power and is eligible to run in the next presidential, legislative, and municipal elections, which are now expected to take place in 2029.

A Broader Regional Pattern

Burkina Faso joins a growing list of West African countries—such as Mali and Niger—where military regimes are asserting control over democratic institutions while expelling foreign partners, particularly France.

Observers say the dissolution of the election commission is a strong signal that the junta has little intention of hastening a return to civilian rule. Critics warn that this could set a dangerous precedent for neighboring countries and reverse hard-won democratic gains in the Sahel region.

For many Burkinabés, the decision appears to underscore a government more focused on consolidating internal control than addressing the escalating jihadist insurgency, which has claimed thousands of lives and displaced over two million people in the past decade.

While junta supporters hail the move as a step toward self-determination, opposition voices and international observers express deep concern over the erosion of democratic checks and balances.

AFP contributed to this report.

