Hollywood

Brad Pitt, Damos Idris’ ‘F1’ Grosses ₦111 Million in West Africa Since Box Office Debut

By: Ifeoluwa Okonkwo

Date:

By Dele Eniola

Lagos, July 19, 2025 (NAN) — The action-packed movie F1, starring Hollywood heavyweights Brad Pitt, Damos Idris, and Javier Bardem, has raked in ₦111 million in West Africa since its release on June 27.

According to an Instagram post by Film One Entertainment, the official distributor of the movie, F1 has performed strongly at the box office despite stiff competition from other blockbuster releases such as Superman and Jurassic World: Rebirth.

The film’s storyline follows a retired Formula One driver who makes a comeback to mentor and team up with a promising younger driver, blending thrilling racing sequences with intense personal drama.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that F1 continues to draw sizeable crowds across cinemas in the region, cementing its status as one of the top grossing movies this season.

Big Brother Naija Season 10 to Premiere with Record N150 Million Grand Prize
