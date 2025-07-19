Big Brother Naija Season 10 to Premiere with Record N150 Million Grand Prize

By Babajide Awoyinfa

Lagos, July 16, 2025 (NAN) — The much-anticipated Big Brother Naija Season 10 is set to captivate audiences nationwide with unprecedented entertainment and a record-breaking grand prize of N150 million.

Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of General Entertainment at MultiChoice Group, officially announced the upcoming season at a news conference held on Wednesday in Lagos.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the new season is scheduled to premiere over two exciting nights on Saturday, July 26, and Sunday, July 27. The season will run for 10 weeks, culminating in a grand finale set for October 5.

“Today, we are not just announcing another season; we are celebrating a legacy,” Tejumola said. While the official theme of Season 10 will be revealed during the premiere, viewers can look forward to a fresh wave of excitement and surprises.

The beloved host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, will return to guide viewers through every twist and turn of the season. This edition promises to deliver drama, strategic gameplay, and unparalleled entertainment, with the highest prize ever awarded on the show—a whopping N150 million.

“Big Brother Naija has become more than just a television show,” Tejumola added. “It is a living, breathing cultural force that has given voice to a new generation of talent, creatives, entertainers, and influencers. It has redefined what homegrown entertainment can achieve when done at scale with intention and ambition.”

The show’s opening live event will span two nights, setting the stage for what is expected to be the most exciting season to date.

The 2025 edition followed a rigorous audition process designed to unearth the most engaging and dynamic personalities across Nigeria. Registration for auditions took place from May 3 to May 7, followed by in-person auditions held in Lagos, Abuja, and Enugu from May 16 to May 18.

With expectations high, Big Brother Naija Season 10 is poised to continue its legacy as one of Nigeria’s most watched and culturally significant reality shows.

