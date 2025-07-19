Another Blow to PDP in Osun: Senator Olubiyi Fadeyi Dumps Party Amid Deepening Factional Crisis

By Joshua Oladipo – Naija247news Political Bureau

Osogbo, July 19, 2025 – Nigeria’s opposition landscape took another hit on Saturday as Senator Olubiyi Fadeyi, representing Osun Central Senatorial District, officially tendered his resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), citing unending internal strife and legal tussles that have fractured the party’s unity at the national level.

Fadeyi, a prominent figure in Osun politics and a vocal lawmaker at the National Assembly, conveyed his decision in a letter dated June 12, 2025, addressed to the PDP Ward Chairman of Ward 3, Oke-Ejigbo, Ila-Orangun Local Government Area. The resignation letter, which surfaced in Osogbo on Saturday, painted a grim picture of a party in persistent turmoil.

“Irreconcilable differences and irreparable divisions have emerged, along with court cases and counter court cases in the last three years, which have created factions in the party at the national level,” Fadeyi wrote.

He further explained that the decision followed wide consultations with his political associates, family, and stakeholders, affirming that the move was not taken lightly.

Fadeyi’s exit comes just weeks after Senator Francis Fadahunsi of Osun East also announced his withdrawal from the PDP—a trend signaling growing cracks within the party’s Osun structure and the national opposition bloc as Nigeria inches toward the 2027 general elections.

A Party in Disarray?

The PDP, once Nigeria’s dominant political force, continues to struggle with multiple court battles, leadership contests, and ideological realignment, leaving several of its members disillusioned. Osun State, where the party once held considerable sway, has become a flashpoint for internal rebellion and elite exit.

Political analysts say the resignations of key lawmakers like Fadeyi and Fadahunsi not only weaken the PDP’s legislative presence but also complicate its 2026 Osun governorship roadmap.

According to insiders, Fadeyi may be aligning with forces seeking to float a third-force coalition, or potentially joining the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), where national power and resources may offer better political insurance ahead of the high-stakes 2027 elections.

What’s Next for Fadeyi?

As speculations mount over Fadeyi’s next political destination, his departure underscores the urgency for PDP to rebuild cohesion, resolve legal disputes, and rebrand its image—or risk further hemorrhaging of political capital.

Naija247news will continue monitoring the unfolding power shifts and elite realignments reshaping the political terrain in Osun State and beyond.

