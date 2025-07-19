Adeleye, Ogunjobi Shine Bright as NTF President Hails Emerging Tennis Stars at DavNotch National Open

By Aderonke Ojo | Naija247news Sports Desk

Abuja, Nigeria – July 19, 2025 — The President of the Nigeria Tennis Federation (NTF), Ifedayo Akindoju, has praised the exceptional performances witnessed at the just-concluded DavNotch National Open Tennis Championship, calling it a turning point for homegrown tennis development in Nigeria.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the championship on Saturday at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, Akindoju spotlighted rising stars Daniel Adeleye and Success Ogunjobi, winners of the Men’s and Women’s Singles titles, respectively, as symbols of Nigeria’s growing tennis potential.

“Adeleye’s back-to-back victories and Ogunjobi’s dominance reflect not just individual brilliance but the steady rise of Nigerian tennis,” Akindoju told reporters.

🎾 National Champions Emerge as Nigeria’s Tennis Renaissance Accelerates

In the men’s singles final, Adeleye defeated Canice Abua in commanding fashion, 6-3, 6-2, showcasing power and precision. On the women’s side, Success Ogunjobi crushed Bright-Essien Emmanuel 6-1, 6-1 in a blistering show of consistency and agility.

Ogunjobi, now en route to Zimbabwe for a series of International Tennis Federation (ITF) junior events, was hailed as a beacon for female sports development.

“Her commanding performance signifies a new chapter for women’s tennis in Nigeria,” Akindoju added.

🏆 Doubles Action: Fierce Finals Deliver Excitement

Men’s Doubles: Matthew Abamu and Micheal Emmanuel clinched the title after a tough battle against Musa Mohammed and Ajang Sylvanus, winning 6-7 (5), 6-4, 10-8.

Women’s Doubles: Ogunjobi partnered with Omolayo Bamidele to defeat Blessing Omotayo and Nenrot Suwa 6-1, 6-1, in a match that affirmed Ogunjobi’s all-round prowess.

💼 DavNotch Partnership to Be Honored

Akindoju announced plans to present a Gold Award to DavNotch Nigeria Limited, the lead sponsor, for its unwavering commitment to tennis development.

“DavNotch has been pivotal to the success of this championship. We’re pushing for a five-year extension of their sponsorship, as we build on the foundation laid,” he revealed.

👶 Investing in the Future: Junior Tennis Gains Momentum

This year’s edition saw a strategic shift toward grassroots development, with junior categories added to the competition for the first time:

32 players competed in the Boys’ Junior Draw

16 players featured in the Girls’ Junior Draw

Akindoju says the federation aims to expand future draws to 64 or even 128, creating pathways for younger talents to gain competitive exposure.

“We’re working on a holistic ecosystem—from grassroots to elite—with better training, facilities, and international opportunities,” he emphasized.

The tournament, which ran from July 13 to July 19, delivered not only high-level competition but also a vision of what’s possible when talent, investment, and structure converge in Nigerian sports.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.