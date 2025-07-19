ADC Coalition: Atiku Too Old? That’s Nonsense — Spokesman Fires Back at Keyamo

Abuja, July 18, 2025 (NAN) – Paul Ibe, spokesperson for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has described as “sycophantic” the recent criticism by Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo regarding Atiku’s reported move from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Speaking on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief on Thursday, Ibe questioned Keyamo’s political relevance and accused him of “playing to the gallery.”

“Where was Keyamo when Atiku Abubakar was in the frontline battling the military and, eventually, with other compatriots, got them out? He is just playing to the gallery. Sycophancy is the end game,” Ibe said.

On Coat of Arms Controversy

Keyamo had accused Atiku of impersonation by using Nigeria’s Coat of Arms in his correspondences, to which Ibe responded:

“Nobody is impersonating anybody. Atiku Abubakar is a former vice president. That is known. I don’t want to dignify him. He can go to court if he wants.”

Atiku’s Defection and Political Future

News had surfaced on Wednesday suggesting that Atiku, alongside other opposition figures such as Peter Obi, Nasir El-Rufai, and Aminu Tambuwal, may have joined the ADC in a bid to form a coalition strong enough to unseat President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

Keyamo dismissed the move, citing Atiku’s age as a limiting factor. However, Ibe rebuffed the age criticism:

“Atiku Abubakar too old? Says who? The President of the United States, Donald Trump, is 79, and we’re modelling our democracy after that. So, what are we talking about? Is Atiku healthy? Strong? Does he have any infirmity?”

When asked whether the ADC would be Atiku’s final political party, Ibe replied:

“Mr. Atiku Abubakar will determine that. I believe that the coalition offers a great prospect to reclaim and rebuild Nigeria.”

Keyamo Should Focus on Aviation, Not Politics — Ibe

Ibe advised Keyamo to focus on issues within the aviation sector rather than meddle in political matters.

“It is unfortunate that Minister Keyamo is majoring on minors. He has a lot on his plate – infrastructure issues in airports, broken runways, and toilets. Yet, he finds time to talk about who left the PDP,” he said.

He also accused the Tinubu administration of coercing opposition members into joining the APC:

“In the last two years, we’ve seen a deterioration of our democratic process. Instruments of state, including anti-corruption agencies, are being used to coerce politicians. That’s not democracy – democracy is about choices.”

‘Atiku’s Ambition Still Valid’

Ibe reiterated that Atiku’s ambition to be president remains valid despite decades of political contests.

“There’s nothing wrong with ambition. What is wrong is a faulty ambition — and Atiku does not have that. His is to improve the lot of Nigerians. He’s not resigning from politics,” Ibe stated.

“As long as God grants him good health, strength, and vitality, he will continue to contribute. He has the skills, experience, and national appeal to make a difference.”

Ibe concluded by noting that party-switching is not unique to Atiku:

“Is he the first person to change parties? No. It’s not about Atiku Abubakar — it’s about Nigeria’s political condition today.”

