Political Party News

ADC Accuses Tinubu Administration of Politicizing Buhari’s Death for Image Boost

By: Agnes Ekebuike

Date:

Naija247news reports that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has accused President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government of exploiting the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari for political advantage.

The party described the move as a “PR stunt” orchestrated by Tinubu’s handlers to win public sympathy and divert attention from the country’s mounting economic and governance challenges.

Naija247news gathered that the ADC’s National Publicity Secretary, Barr. Bamidele Ajadi, made this assertion during a media briefing in Abuja on Friday, where he condemned what he called a growing trend of political theatrics in Nigeria’s leadership space.

According to Naija247news, the ADC spokesperson stated that while the late President Buhari deserves respect in death, the government’s coordinated response to the news — from official statements to sponsored tributes — appeared “scripted and self-serving.”

Naija247news understands that the ADC is not the only opposition group questioning the timing and handling of the announcement, which many noted came with an unusual wave of media attention and government-promoted narratives praising Buhari’s legacy.

“Rather than genuinely mourning a former leader, this government seems more interested in leveraging the event for political optics,” Ajadi was quoted as saying.

Naija247news reports that the ADC urged Nigerians to be vigilant and not fall for what it termed “emotional manipulation tactics” aimed at whitewashing the current administration’s failures, especially regarding inflation, fuel subsidy concerns, rising insecurity, and public sector strikes.

The party also called on the media to remain objective and avoid being drawn into what it described as a state-sponsored campaign of distraction.

Ajadi concluded by reaffirming the ADC’s commitment to holding the ruling party accountable and advocating for transparency and responsible leadership in Nigeria.

Naija247news understands that this development adds another layer to the ongoing political tension as the country continues to grapple with governance challenges under the Tinubu administration.

