Political Party News

Abure Faction Rejects Nenadi Usman as Interim Chair, Labels NEC Meeting Illegal

By: Agnes Ekebuike

Date:

Naija247news reports that the leadership crisis rocking the Labour Party (LP) deepened on Friday as the Julius Abure-led faction vehemently rejected the appointment of Senator Nenadi Usman as interim national chairperson, describing the process as illegal and an affront to the party’s constitution.

Naija247news gathered that the Abure-led National Working Committee (NWC) has dismissed the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting that led to Usman’s emergence, stating that the gathering was not convened according to the party’s laid-down rules and had no legal standing.

According to Naija247news, the LP faction loyal to Abure argued that only the national chairman, in this case, Abure himself has the constitutional authority to summon a NEC meeting, and that the meeting which purportedly removed him and appointed an interim chair was “convened by impostors.”

Naija247news understands that the development followed a controversial NEC session held in Abuja, reportedly facilitated by some aggrieved members of the party in alliance with external political interests, which announced Abure’s suspension and named Nenadi Usman as interim national leader.

Responding to the development, the LP’s National Secretary, Umar Farouk, issued a statement condemning the meeting and insisting that Julius Abure remains the authentic national chairman of the Labour Party. The statement further alleged that the move was a desperate attempt to destabilize the party ahead of critical political engagements.

Naija247news reports that the Abure-led faction accused those behind the move of working in connivance with political detractors determined to hijack the party’s structure and derail its rising influence, especially following its performance in the 2023 general elections.

Naija247news gathered that the party has vowed to take legal action against those behind what it called the “unlawful assembly” and will be writing to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to notify it of the breach of internal party democracy.

Naija247news understands that the latest rift threatens to fracture the already fragile unity within the Labour Party as it struggles to maintain cohesion amidst internal wrangling and external pressures.

ADC Accuses Tinubu Administration of Politicizing Buhari’s Death for Image Boost
Soludo Launches Anambra Beltway Project to Boost Infrastructure, Economic Integration
