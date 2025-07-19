Abia Governor Alex Otti Urges Unity in Labour Party Following Supreme Court Ruling

Abuja, July 18, 2025 (Naija247news) – Abia State Governor and Labour Party (LP) stalwart, Alex Otti, on Friday called for unity and humility within the party as it seeks to overcome internal leadership struggles.

Speaking at the Labour Party’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja, attended by key figures including Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) President Joe Ajaero, Governor Otti stressed the need to respect the recent Supreme Court judgment affirming Senator Usman Nenadi as the rightful LP National Chairman.

“As law abiding people, we felt we should obey the Supreme Court judgment and what we are here to do is to begin a structured process by formalising some key committees like the interim National Working Committee which will oversee all party activities till the party’s convention when elections for a new NEC will be conducted,” Otti said.

The governor advised the Julius Abure-led faction, which has been contesting leadership of the party, to heed the apex court’s decision and embrace reconciliation.

“I would like us to humble ourselves and recognise that we cannot be bigger than the party,” he added.

Otti also acknowledged the foundational role played by the Nigerian Labour Congress in establishing the Labour Party but noted that “now the party is bigger than the NLC.”

NLC President Reaffirms Support for Labour Party

Joe Ajaero, NLC President, described the Labour Party as a movement for the common man, urging members to stay focused despite challenges.

“Anyone that is not with us and is not working with the Labour force and claims to be the party Chairman is a day dreamer. When the day of reckoning comes, we will say we don’t know you,” Ajaero warned.

He reassured party members of the continued backing of the council that formed the Labour Party.

“The council which formed the party is very much with them and we have not abandoned the party. I want us to be focused, not distracted. There is a need to restructure this party, rebrand it because that is the only way this party can work.”

Background: Leadership Dispute and Supreme Court Judgment

The Labour Party has been embroiled in a leadership tussle between the faction led by Julius Abure and the caretaker committee headed by Senator Nenadi Usman, supported by Governor Alex Otti and 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi.

In April, the Supreme Court unanimously ruled that the Court of Appeal lacked jurisdiction over the leadership dispute, affirming that internal party matters fall outside judicial reach. The apex court declared that Abure’s tenure as National Chairman had expired, and recognized Senator Nenadi’s leadership as valid.

The judgment has paved the way for the Labour Party to restructure and move forward as it prepares for the next political cycle.

