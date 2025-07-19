9 dead, 7 injured in Borno road accident

By Naija247news – Maiduguri, July 18, 2025 — A devastating road accident on the Maiduguri–Damaturu highway has claimed the lives of nine passengers and left seven others injured, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) confirmed on Friday.

Borno Sector Commander of FRSC, Mr. Usman Muhammad, revealed that the crash involved a Toyota Hummer bus operated by Borno Express and a commercial trailer. The victims included five adult males, one adult female, two male children, and one female child.

“Eight passengers died instantly at the scene, while another succumbed to injuries at the Specialist Hospital Maiduguri, where the injured are currently receiving medical care,” Muhammad stated.

He expressed condolences to the bereaved families and said authorities are actively investigating the cause of the collision.

The FRSC commander called on all motorists to exercise extreme caution on the roads to prevent such tragedies

