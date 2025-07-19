🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
Scandal

9 dead, 7 injured in Borno road accident

By: Naija247news

Date:

By Naija247news – Maiduguri, July 18, 2025 — A devastating road accident on the Maiduguri–Damaturu highway has claimed the lives of nine passengers and left seven others injured, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) confirmed on Friday.

Borno Sector Commander of FRSC, Mr. Usman Muhammad, revealed that the crash involved a Toyota Hummer bus operated by Borno Express and a commercial trailer. The victims included five adult males, one adult female, two male children, and one female child.

“Eight passengers died instantly at the scene, while another succumbed to injuries at the Specialist Hospital Maiduguri, where the injured are currently receiving medical care,” Muhammad stated.

He expressed condolences to the bereaved families and said authorities are actively investigating the cause of the collision.

The FRSC commander called on all motorists to exercise extreme caution on the roads to prevent such tragedies

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Previous article
Renewed Cult Clash in Cross River Claims Two Lives in Ikom Communities
Next article
Nigerians React Strongly as U.S. Declares Border Officers Decide Visitor Stay Duration, Not Visa Expiry
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Prominent Niger PDP Youth Leader Shitu Adamu Evuti Resigns, Defects to ADC

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
Lapai, Niger State, July 18, 2025 (Naija247news) – Shitu...

Abia Governor Alex Otti Urges Unity in Labour Party Following Supreme Court Ruling

Naija247news Naija247news -
Abuja, July 18, 2025 (Naija247news) – Abia State Governor...

Edo Governor Warns Peter Obi: “Don’t Enter Without Security Clearance” as Tension Rises Over N15m Donation

Gbenga Samuel, The Naija247news Gbenga Samuel, The Naija247news -
Benin City | Naija247news – Governor Monday Okpebholo of...

Burkina Faso Dissolves Election Commission to Curb Foreign Influence, Cut ₦1.2 Billion Annual Cost

Naija247news Naija247news -
In a move signaling deeper authoritarian consolidation, Burkina Faso’s...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Prominent Niger PDP Youth Leader Shitu Adamu Evuti Resigns, Defects to ADC

Political Party News 0
Lapai, Niger State, July 18, 2025 (Naija247news) – Shitu...

Abia Governor Alex Otti Urges Unity in Labour Party Following Supreme Court Ruling

South East 0
Abuja, July 18, 2025 (Naija247news) – Abia State Governor...

Edo Governor Warns Peter Obi: “Don’t Enter Without Security Clearance” as Tension Rises Over N15m Donation

Democracy Desk 0
Benin City | Naija247news – Governor Monday Okpebholo of...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC