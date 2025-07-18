Zero Hunger Nigeria Urges States, LGs to Boost Food Security with Subsidised Farm Inputs

By Stephen Adeleye | Naija247news | July 17, 2025 — Lokoja

As Nigeria grapples with rising food prices and climate-induced agricultural losses, a leading non-governmental organisation, Zero Hunger Nigeria, has issued a clarion call to governments at all levels to support farmers with subsidised agricultural inputs to stabilise food production and tackle insecurity.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lokoja on Thursday, Dr. Tunde Arosanyin, the National Coordinator of the NGO, criticised the lack of synergy between federal, state, and local authorities in implementing food security policies.

“The Federal Government has demonstrated commitment through initiatives such as the distribution of 4,000 tractors. However, these efforts are undermined by state and local governments who fail to complement the push with subsidised tools, fertilisers, herbicides, and extension services,” Arosanyin stated.

The NGO raised concerns over the recent flooding that ravaged key agricultural regions, causing massive crop losses. While commending the Federal Government’s release of grains from the Strategic Grain Reserve (SGR) to cushion the impact, Arosanyin noted that the move inadvertently hurt local farmers, who were forced to sell produce below production cost due to market distortions.

He called for a multi-level government approach to agricultural support, stressing that:

State and local governments must provide subsidised farm inputs

Agricultural extension officers should be recruited and trained

Mechanised land clearing and tractor services must be scaled up

In a broader security-focused strategy, Arosanyin proposed identifying 1,000 farmers per Local Government Area (LGA) annually to receive direct support, suggesting this could reduce insecurity by 70% through employment creation, food self-sufficiency, and rural economic revitalisation.

“Supporting farmers is not just an economic imperative — it’s a national security strategy,” he said.

The NGO concluded by urging the media and farming communities to hold state and local governments accountable for agricultural development, especially amid persistent inflation and food scarcity.

