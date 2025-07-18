US Introduces $250 ‘Visa Integrity Fee’ for Foreign Visitors Under New Immigration Law

Foreign travelers to the United States will soon be required to pay a “visa integrity fee” of at least $250, following the passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, signed into law under the Trump administration.

The new fee applies to all applicants for non-immigrant visas, including tourists, business travelers, and international students, and will be in addition to existing visa application fees and the recently increased Form I-94 fee (from $6 to $24).

What You Should Know

Effective date unclear: The visa integrity fee has not yet been implemented, and the U.S. government has not provided a timeline. A regulation or public notice is expected before it takes effect.

Non-refundable for now: While the law allows for reimbursement if travelers fully comply with their visa terms—such as not overstaying or taking unauthorized work—immigration lawyers are advising applicants to treat the fee as non-refundable .

Additional costs: For example, H-1B visa applicants may end up paying $455 total , combining the existing $205 fee and the new $250 charge.

Fee may increase: The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) can raise the amount beyond $250 annually based on inflation.

Unanswered Questions

Implementation of the fee has raised logistical concerns. Although the DHS is tasked with collecting the fee, it does not handle visa issuance, which is managed by the State Department. This raises questions about where and how the fee will be collected.

The reimbursement process is also unclear. Many visas are valid for several years, and experts believe only a small number of travelers will seek or qualify for refunds. The Congressional Budget Office estimates it may take years for the government to set up the necessary systems

Why It Matters

The visa integrity fee is part of a broader effort to reduce visa overstays and restore “integrity” to U.S. immigration policy. Although data shows that only 1-2% of visa holders overstay, overstays make up 42% of undocumented immigrants in the U.S.

The new fee could impact travel demand—especially among B visa holders (for tourism or business) and international students—at a time when the U.S. is preparing to host major events in 2026, including the 250th Independence Anniversary and the FIFA World Cup.

Travel industry groups have expressed concern, noting that the fee increase comes alongside a $80 million funding cutto Brand USA, the organization responsible for promoting U.S. tourism.