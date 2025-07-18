🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Analysis

U.S President Trump Diagnosed With Common Vein Disorder, White House Says President Remains in “Excellent Health”

By: Naija247news

Date:

WASHINGTON, D.C. — July 18, 2025

President Donald Trump has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a common and generally benign vein condition that affects blood flow in the legs, the White House confirmed Thursday. The diagnosis follows growing public speculation over recent photographs showing swelling in the 79-year-old president’s ankles and visible bruising on his hands.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that the president noticed the swelling several weeks ago and subsequently underwent a “comprehensive medical evaluation” by the White House medical unit. The findings, she said, ruled out more serious concerns such as deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease.

“Chronic venous insufficiency is a benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70,” Leavitt told reporters. “It affects about 1 in 20 adults and is more prevalent with aging.”

According to the Cleveland Clinic, the condition occurs when leg veins are weakened or damaged, impeding blood flow and causing it to pool in the lower limbs. Symptoms can include swelling, skin changes, and discomfort, though Leavitt emphasized that President Trump is not experiencing pain from the condition.

In addition to concerns about Trump’s ankles, reporters have noted the recurrent presence of bruises on the back of the president’s right hand, sometimes appearing to be masked with makeup. Leavitt clarified that the marks are caused by “frequent handshaking” in combination with the president’s aspirin regimen, which he takes as part of a “standard cardiovascular prevention protocol.”

“This type of bruising is common among individuals who regularly use aspirin,” she said. “The president remains in excellent health, which I think all of you witness on a daily basis.”

Leavitt added that Trump’s bloodwork was all within normal limits, and a recent echocardiogram showed “normal cardiac structure and function,” with no signs of heart failure, renal impairment, or systemic illness.

Trump Attends FIFA Club World Cup Final

Despite the health concerns, Trump has remained active on the public stage. On July 13, he was seen attending the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey alongside First Lady Melania Trump, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, and Infantino’s wife Leena Al Ashqar. The event saw England’s Chelsea FC face off against France’s Paris Saint-Germain.

Just days later, on July 16, Trump was photographed outside the West Wing waiting to greet Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa of Bahrain. In the image, a bruise was visible on the president’s hand, again prompting speculation.

The White House has consistently maintained that Trump’s health is strong heading into the later stages of his presidency and possible 2028 re-election bid.

In a previously released memo dated April 2025, White House physician Dr. Sean Barbabella wrote that Trump “remains in excellent physical health” and is “fully fit to perform the duties of the presidency.”

The White House also released a new memo Thursday from Dr. Barbabella, reaffirming that the president’s medical evaluations show no cause for concern.

