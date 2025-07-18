🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
U.S. House Passes Landmark Stablecoin and Crypto Bills, Sends to President Trump

By: Ifeoluwa Okonkwo

Date:

The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday approved key legislation aimed at regulating cryptocurrency, including a bill establishing a framework for U.S.-dollar-pegged stablecoins. The bill now heads to President Donald Trump, who is expected to sign it into law.

The stablecoin legislation, known as the Genius Act, passed with strong bipartisan support, 308-122, reflecting years of lobbying by the digital asset industry for clear federal rules. Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to maintain a 1:1 peg with the U.S. dollar and are widely used for fast token transfers.

If enacted, the Genius Act will require stablecoin issuers to back their tokens with liquid assets like U.S. dollars and short-term Treasury bills. Issuers must also publicly disclose their reserves monthly to increase transparency and trust.

Alongside the Genius Act, the House passed two other crypto-related bills: the Clarity Act, which aims to define when cryptocurrencies are securities or commodities and clarify regulatory authority, and a bill banning the U.S. government from issuing a central bank digital currency (CBDC), citing privacy concerns.

The Clarity Act passed 294-134 and now moves to the Senate for consideration. It reflects a push by crypto firms to have many tokens classified as commodities rather than securities, easing regulatory burdens.

These legislative victories mark a significant milestone in U.S. digital asset policy. Summer Mersinger, CEO of the Blockchain Association and former CFTC official, called Thursday’s votes a “defining moment” for the industry.

The bills come amid some political tension. President Trump, who has personal crypto ventures including a meme coin called $TRUMP and a crypto company partly owned by him, has courted industry support but faced criticism from Democrats wary of potential conflicts of interest. The White House says Trump’s assets are in a trust managed by his children and no conflicts exist.

The House ban on a CBDC reflects Republican concerns about government surveillance and privacy, a contentious issue during recent negotiations.

With bipartisan momentum, these bills represent the first significant federal crypto regulations after years of uncertainty, potentially paving the way for broader adoption of stablecoins and digital assets in the U.S.

