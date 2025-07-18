🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
Oil Markets

TMDK Blames NIMASA Over Terminal Shutdown, Alleges Lack of Formal Notification

By: Agnes Ekebuike

Date:

Naija247news reports that the management of TMDK Nigeria Limited has expressed dissatisfaction with the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) over the recent shutdown of its maritime terminal, citing a lack of formal communication prior to the action.

Naija247news gathered that the company, which operates a private terminal within Nigerian waters, was abruptly shut down by NIMASA officials, a move it described as unprofessional and disruptive to ongoing operations and business activities.

According to Naija247news, TMDK’s management disclosed in a statement on Friday that the company was neither served any official notice nor invited for dialogue before the enforcement, stating that the sudden closure has not only affected its logistics operations but also caused significant economic losses.

Naija247news understands that TMDK believes the action by NIMASA contradicts standard procedures, stressing that the agency failed to follow due process as outlined in maritime operational regulations and stakeholder engagement protocols.

Naija247news reports that the company questioned the motive behind the shutdown, especially in a time when the government is pushing for increased private-sector participation in the maritime and logistics sectors. The management further expressed readiness to engage with NIMASA and resolve any outstanding issues if given the opportunity for proper dialogue.

TMDK warned that such abrupt decisions by regulatory authorities without consultation could send wrong signals to investors and maritime partners, thereby undermining confidence in Nigeria’s port industry.

Naija247news gathered that efforts to reach NIMASA for comment on the situation were ongoing as of the time of this report, with stakeholders calling for transparency and fairness in all regulatory dealings.

Naija247news understands that the incident has sparked fresh conversations within the maritime sector about the need for improved communication between private operators and government agencies, especially in a sector as sensitive and economically strategic as maritime logistics.

As the situation develops, TMDK is reportedly considering legal redress if the shutdown persists without formal justification or official engagement from NIMASA.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Previous article
Crisis Deepens in Labour Party as Faction Elects Nenadi Usman Interim National Chairman
Next article
Super Falcons Storm into WAFCON Semi-Finals with 5-0 Thumping of Zambia
Agnes Ekebuike
Agnes Ekebuikehttp://Naija247news.com
Agnes Ekebuike is a dedicated Journalist and News Writer, I specialize in creating compelling and impactful content across a wide range of topics, including Business, Energy, Politics and Entertainment. With a strong focus on in-depth research, my work involves crafting well-researched news articles, feature stories, and other forms of content for diverse clients and publications. I am skilled in pitching innovative story ideas to editors, securing assignments that resonate with audiences, and providing insightful and timely reporting. I have experience conducting interviews with key sources, experts, and relevant individuals to capture authentic voices and perspectives.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Prominent Niger PDP Youth Leader Shitu Adamu Evuti Resigns, Defects to ADC

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
Lapai, Niger State, July 18, 2025 (Naija247news) – Shitu...

Abia Governor Alex Otti Urges Unity in Labour Party Following Supreme Court Ruling

Naija247news Naija247news -
Abuja, July 18, 2025 (Naija247news) – Abia State Governor...

Edo Governor Warns Peter Obi: “Don’t Enter Without Security Clearance” as Tension Rises Over N15m Donation

Gbenga Samuel, The Naija247news Gbenga Samuel, The Naija247news -
Benin City | Naija247news – Governor Monday Okpebholo of...

Burkina Faso Dissolves Election Commission to Curb Foreign Influence, Cut ₦1.2 Billion Annual Cost

Naija247news Naija247news -
In a move signaling deeper authoritarian consolidation, Burkina Faso’s...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Prominent Niger PDP Youth Leader Shitu Adamu Evuti Resigns, Defects to ADC

Political Party News 0
Lapai, Niger State, July 18, 2025 (Naija247news) – Shitu...

Abia Governor Alex Otti Urges Unity in Labour Party Following Supreme Court Ruling

South East 0
Abuja, July 18, 2025 (Naija247news) – Abia State Governor...

Edo Governor Warns Peter Obi: “Don’t Enter Without Security Clearance” as Tension Rises Over N15m Donation

Democracy Desk 0
Benin City | Naija247news – Governor Monday Okpebholo of...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC