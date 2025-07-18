TMDK Blames NIMASA Over Terminal Shutdown, Alleges Lack of Formal Notification

Naija247news reports that the management of TMDK Nigeria Limited has expressed dissatisfaction with the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) over the recent shutdown of its maritime terminal, citing a lack of formal communication prior to the action.

Naija247news gathered that the company, which operates a private terminal within Nigerian waters, was abruptly shut down by NIMASA officials, a move it described as unprofessional and disruptive to ongoing operations and business activities.

According to Naija247news, TMDK’s management disclosed in a statement on Friday that the company was neither served any official notice nor invited for dialogue before the enforcement, stating that the sudden closure has not only affected its logistics operations but also caused significant economic losses.

Naija247news understands that TMDK believes the action by NIMASA contradicts standard procedures, stressing that the agency failed to follow due process as outlined in maritime operational regulations and stakeholder engagement protocols.

Naija247news reports that the company questioned the motive behind the shutdown, especially in a time when the government is pushing for increased private-sector participation in the maritime and logistics sectors. The management further expressed readiness to engage with NIMASA and resolve any outstanding issues if given the opportunity for proper dialogue.

TMDK warned that such abrupt decisions by regulatory authorities without consultation could send wrong signals to investors and maritime partners, thereby undermining confidence in Nigeria’s port industry.

Naija247news gathered that efforts to reach NIMASA for comment on the situation were ongoing as of the time of this report, with stakeholders calling for transparency and fairness in all regulatory dealings.

Naija247news understands that the incident has sparked fresh conversations within the maritime sector about the need for improved communication between private operators and government agencies, especially in a sector as sensitive and economically strategic as maritime logistics.

As the situation develops, TMDK is reportedly considering legal redress if the shutdown persists without formal justification or official engagement from NIMASA.

