Naija247news reports that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu visited Kano State on Wednesday to pay his final respects at the burial of renowned businessman and philanthropist, Alhaji Aminu Dantata, prompting a strong appeal from the state governor for residents to show love and support for the Nigerian leader.

Naija247news gathered that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, while addressing the crowd that gathered to receive the President, called on the people of Kano to accord Tinubu the respect and honour due to his office, especially in a moment of national grief and reflection. The governor emphasized the need for unity and national solidarity as Nigeria continues to navigate critical social and economic challenges.

According to Naija247news, President Tinubu arrived in Kano amidst tight security and was received by state officials, traditional rulers, and prominent business figures. His visit was primarily to attend the funeral rites of Dantata, who passed away earlier this week after a brief illness. Dantata, one of Nigeria’s most influential northern businessmen, was widely respected for his philanthropy and contributions to commerce and community development.

Naija247news understands that the President’s visit comes at a time of growing tension in parts of the North over economic hardship, food insecurity, and subsidy reforms. Governor Yusuf, acknowledging these concerns, urged residents to remain peaceful and hospitable, and not allow political differences to override cultural values of respect and hospitality.

Naija247news reports that Tinubu’s attendance at the burial ceremony was seen as a sign of deep respect for the legacy of the Dantata family, whose patriarch, Alhassan Dantata, played a historic role in shaping the economic structure of Kano and northern Nigeria. The President was accompanied by several cabinet members and political associates.

The funeral prayer was held at the Emir’s Palace Mosque and led by respected Islamic clerics. Thousands of mourners, including top government officials, traditional leaders, and community members, attended the solemn ceremony.

As President Tinubu departed Kano after the brief but symbolic visit, political analysts noted the importance of such gestures in maintaining national unity and rebuilding trust between leadership and the citizens. The governor’s plea, Naija247news gathered, underscores the need for continuous dialogue and cooperation across all levels of society.

