Tinubu Renames University of Maiduguri to Muhammadu Buhari University in Emotional Tribute to Late Former President

Abuja – July 18, 2025 –

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has renamed the University of Maiduguri as Muhammadu Buhari University, in honour of his late predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, describing him as “a good man” whose values and integrity will forever define his legacy.

Tinubu made the announcement on Thursday during a solemn Federal Executive Council (FEC) session of tributes dedicated to the former President, who passed away recently.

“His record will be debated, as all legacies are,” Tinubu said. “But the character he brought to public life, the moral force he carried, and the incorruptible standard he represented will not be forgotten.”

Visibly emotional, the president eulogized Buhari’s life of service and unwavering faith in God, urging leaders to reflect his example through humility, discipline, compassion, and justice in governance.

“His was a life lived in full service to Nigeria and in fidelity to God. Now, he rests. And we who remain must carry the memory of his life as a standard to guide us,” he added.

A Legacy Beyond Politics

Tinubu reflected on their political alliance, which began during a time of national disillusionment, leading to a historic democratic shift in 2015.

“We stood together, he and I. Alongside others drawn from across the political spectrum, regions, and tongues, we formed an alliance that enabled Nigeria to experience its first true democratic transfer of power from one ruling party to another.”

He praised Buhari’s leadership style as one marked by restraint, dignity, and silent strength, saying he bore the burdens of the presidency “without complaint.”

