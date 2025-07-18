Tinubu Meets Akpabio, Umo Eno at Aso Rock Amid Renewed Push for South-South Development

Naija247news reports that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday held a closed-door meeting with Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Akwa Ibom State Governor Umo Eno at the Presidential Villa, Aso Rock. The high-level engagement has sparked speculations about renewed federal efforts to accelerate development projects and political alignment in the South-South region.

Naija247news gathered that while the specific details of the meeting were not disclosed to the public, images from the Presidential Villa showed the leaders in what appeared to be a cordial and strategic discussion. Political observers believe the meeting may have centered on key national matters, including regional infrastructure, legislative cooperation, and party cohesion.

According to Naija247news, this is the first time in recent weeks that the three leaders have met publicly, fueling expectations of stronger collaboration between the federal and state governments, particularly in the South-South geopolitical zone. Akpabio, who hails from Akwa Ibom State, and Governor Eno represent both legislative and executive interests of the region, making the meeting significant in timing and composition.

Naija247news understands that the discussions may have included updates on oil-producing states’ demands, Niger Delta development, and federal support for local economic initiatives. The South-South region, which remains a critical hub for Nigeria’s crude oil revenue, continues to advocate for increased federal presence, infrastructure investment, and fiscal equity.

Naija247news reports that the meeting also comes amid rising political tension in various parts of the country, as well as calls for a more inclusive and region-sensitive approach to governance. The show of unity between a leading figure in the National Assembly and a state governor was seen by some analysts as a calculated move to build consensus ahead of major national policy decisions.

Photos from the meeting showed President Tinubu in high spirits, engaging both Akpabio and Eno in what appeared to be a warm and productive conversation. Sources close to the presidency hinted that more consultations with regional leaders are expected in the coming weeks as the federal government rolls out its next phase of economic reforms.

Naija247news gathered that President Tinubu remains committed to deepening dialogue across all levels of governance and ensuring that no region is left behind in the administration’s national development agenda.

