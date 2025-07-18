Tinubu Approves South-East Investment Company to Boost Regional Industrialization

Naija247news reports that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the establishment of the South-East Investment Company, a landmark initiative aimed at accelerating industrial growth and economic development across the South-East geopolitical zone.

Naija247news gathered that the company is part of a broader strategy by the Federal Government to promote region-specific economic opportunities, stimulate private sector participation, and address longstanding infrastructural and industrial gaps in the region. The move is expected to catalyze investments in key sectors such as manufacturing, agro-processing, technology, and logistics.

According to Naija247news, the South-East Investment Company will function as a special-purpose vehicle (SPV) through which both federal and regional stakeholders can pool resources to promote sustainable economic development. It is designed to attract local and foreign investments, provide financial support for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and create jobs across the five states of the region, Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo.

Naija247news understands that the initiative will be jointly coordinated by the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment in collaboration with regional economic bodies, traditional institutions, and private investors from the South-East. The President’s approval comes after months of consultation with economic experts and political leaders from the zone.

Naija247news reports that the newly approved company will also serve as a platform to address youth unemployment, improve export capacity, and enhance the ease of doing business in the region. Additionally, it will support the development of industrial parks, enterprise zones, and innovation hubs to strengthen the region’s competitiveness in the national and global economy.

Stakeholders have welcomed the development as a bold step toward correcting historical imbalances in national development and promoting inclusivity. Business leaders and state governors in the South-East have lauded the President’s gesture, describing it as timely and strategic in reviving the industrial fortunes of the region.

Naija247news gathered that the Federal Government is expected to unveil a detailed implementation framework in the coming weeks, including funding structures, management appointments, and regional integration plans to ensure the success and sustainability of the investment company.

The approval of the South-East Investment Company signals a new era of targeted economic empowerment and infrastructure development, reinforcing the administration’s commitment to balanced growth and regional equity.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.