🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
Tinubunomics Policies

Tinubu Appoints Muhammad Babangida as Bank of Agriculture Chairman

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

18, July 2025) Naija 247 news

In a significant shake-up, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Muhammad Babangida, son of former military President Ibrahim Babangida, as Chairman of the Bank of Agriculture. This move is part of a broader effort to revamp key government agencies and boost service delivery.

The appointment, announced by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, brings Muhammad Babangida’s wealth of experience to the forefront. With a background in banking and corporate governance, Babangida has served on the boards of several prominent Nigerian banks, including Intercity Bank, Unity Bank, NEXIM Bank, and Lotus Bank. His academic credentials include a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and a Master’s degree in Public Relations and Business Communication from the European University in Montreux, Switzerland. Additionally, he completed Harvard Business School’s Executive Program on Corporate Governance in 2002.

The Bank of Agriculture plays a critical role in Nigeria’s agricultural sector, providing financial support to farmers and agribusinesses. With Babangida at the helm, stakeholders are eager to see how his leadership will impact the bank’s operations and contribute to the growth of the agricultural sector. This appointment is part of a series of strategic appointments aimed at driving growth and development in key sectors of the economy. As the new Chairman, Babangida’s experience and expertise are expected to drive growth and development in the agricultural sector.

The appointment of Muhammad Babangida as Chairman of the Bank of Agriculture marks a new chapter for the institution. With his wealth of experience and expertise, stakeholders are optimistic about the potential for growth and development in the agricultural sector. As the bank embarks on new initiatives and programs, Babangida’s leadership will be crucial in shaping its future direction.

Babangida’s appointment is expected to bring a fresh perspective to the Bank of Agriculture, leveraging his experience in the banking sector to drive innovation and growth. The bank’s mandate includes providing financial support to farmers, agribusinesses, and rural development projects, making Babangida’s expertise particularly relevant.

As the agricultural sector continues to play a vital role in Nigeria’s economy, the Bank of Agriculture’s efforts will be crucial in driving growth and development. With Muhammad Babangida at the helm, stakeholders are hopeful that the bank will achieve its goals and contribute significantly to the country’s economic development.

(www.naija247news.com)

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Previous article
Court Slams Brakes on Legal Challenge to NASS Approval of Rivers Budget
Next article
Angela Okorie Apologizes to Mercy Johnson and Ned Nwoko
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Prominent Niger PDP Youth Leader Shitu Adamu Evuti Resigns, Defects to ADC

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
Lapai, Niger State, July 18, 2025 (Naija247news) – Shitu...

Abia Governor Alex Otti Urges Unity in Labour Party Following Supreme Court Ruling

Naija247news Naija247news -
Abuja, July 18, 2025 (Naija247news) – Abia State Governor...

Edo Governor Warns Peter Obi: “Don’t Enter Without Security Clearance” as Tension Rises Over N15m Donation

Gbenga Samuel, The Naija247news Gbenga Samuel, The Naija247news -
Benin City | Naija247news – Governor Monday Okpebholo of...

Burkina Faso Dissolves Election Commission to Curb Foreign Influence, Cut ₦1.2 Billion Annual Cost

Naija247news Naija247news -
In a move signaling deeper authoritarian consolidation, Burkina Faso’s...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Prominent Niger PDP Youth Leader Shitu Adamu Evuti Resigns, Defects to ADC

Political Party News 0
Lapai, Niger State, July 18, 2025 (Naija247news) – Shitu...

Abia Governor Alex Otti Urges Unity in Labour Party Following Supreme Court Ruling

South East 0
Abuja, July 18, 2025 (Naija247news) – Abia State Governor...

Edo Governor Warns Peter Obi: “Don’t Enter Without Security Clearance” as Tension Rises Over N15m Donation

Democracy Desk 0
Benin City | Naija247news – Governor Monday Okpebholo of...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC