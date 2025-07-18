Super Falcons Storm into WAFCON Semi-Finals with 5-0 Thumping of Zambia

18, July 2025/Naija 247 news

The Super Falcons of Nigeria have booked their spot in the semi-finals of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) with a resounding 5-0 victory over Zambia’s Copper Queens. The match, played on Friday in Casablanca, saw the nine-time champions put on a ruthless display of power and precision, leaving their opponents reeling.

The Super Falcons were in scintillating form, with goals coming in waves. Osinachi Ohale opened the scoring in the 2nd minute with a header from Esther Okoronkwo’s pinpoint cross. Okoronkwo doubled the lead in the 33rd minute with a half-volley that beat the Zambian goalkeeper. Chinwendu Ihezuo scored the third goal in the 45th minute, before Oluwatosin Demehin and Folashade Ijamilusi sealed the win with goals in the 68th and final minutes, respectively.

This victory marks a significant milestone for the Super Falcons, who have now gone four matches without conceding a single goal. With their impressive display, the team has demonstrated their strength and determination, leaving fans optimistic about their chances in the semi-finals. The Super Falcons will be looking to secure their 10th continental crown, and their next challenge will be a crucial one.

The team’s performance has been impressive, with each player contributing to the team’s success. The Super Falcons’ coach has every reason to be proud of his team’s display, and fans will be eagerly watching their progress in the tournament.

In conclusion, the Super Falcons’ 5-0 victory over Zambia has sent a strong message about their ambitions in the WAFCON tournament. With their eyes on the prize, the team will be looking to maintain their impressive form and bring glory to Nigeria.

