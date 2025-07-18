President Tinubu to Visit Kano for Condolence Call

18, July 2025/Naija 247 news

President Bola Tinubu is set to visit Kano State today to pay his respects to the family of the late Alhaji Aminu Dantata, a renowned elder statesman, business mogul, and philanthropist. According to a statement issued by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature, the President’s visit is a gesture of solidarity and mourning with the Dantata family and the people of Kano State.

A Visit of Solidarity

During his visit, President Tinubu will meet privately with the Dantata family to extend his personal sympathies and also pay a condolence visit to the Kano State Government. The President will express his heartfelt condolences on behalf of the Federal Government to the family and the people of Kano State. Governor Abba Yusuf has urged residents to welcome President Tinubu warmly and in an orderly manner, in line with the state’s tradition of hospitality and respect for leaders.

Comprehensive Arrangements

The Kano State Government has put in place comprehensive security and logistical arrangements to ensure a smooth and dignified visit. The visit is seen as a show of national unity and respect for the people of Kano and the legacy of the late Alhaji Aminu Dantata.

A Tribute to Alhaji Aminu Dantata

The late Alhaji Aminu Dantata was a highly respected figure in Nigerian business and politics. His contributions to the development of Kano State and the country at large will be remembered for generations to come. The President’s visit is a testament to the impact he had on the nation and the esteem in which he is held.

Implications for Kano State

The visit is also expected to strengthen the relationship between the Federal Government and Kano State. As the President pays his condolences, he will likely engage with the state government on issues of mutual interest and concern. This could lead to new opportunities for development and cooperation between the two levels of government.

A Symbol of Unity

President Tinubu’s visit to Kano State is a symbol of national unity and solidarity. It demonstrates the President’s commitment to building bridges and fostering cooperation between different levels of government and segments of society. As the President meets with the Dantata family and the state government, he will be reinforcing the values of unity and solidarity that are essential to Nigeria’s progress

President Tinubu’s visit to Kano State to pay his respects to the late Alhaji Aminu Dantata’s family is a testament to the respect and admiration for the deceased business mogul and philanthropist. The visit will also serve as an opportunity for the President to reaffirm the Federal Government’s commitment to the people of Kano State. As the President pays his condolences, Nigerians will be watching to see how this visit will impact the state’s political and economic landscape.

