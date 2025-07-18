Olowo Tells Monarchs to Uphold Tradition

18, July 2025/Naija 247 news

The Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye III, has urged traditional rulers to uphold traditional practices and cultural heritage, warning against abandoning age-old customs after ascending the throne. As the Chairman of the Ondo State Council of Traditional Rulers, Oba Ogunoye’s stance is a call to action for monarchs to remain true to their cultural roots.

A Call to Tradition

Oba Ogunoye, a respected Yoruba monarch in Ondo State, emphasized the importance of adhering to cultural norms and traditional practices. He expressed disapproval towards traditional rulers who abandon their cultural heritage after ascending the throne, stressing that this trend undermines the significance of traditional institutions. The Olowo’s stance is a reminder of the crucial role traditional rulers play in preserving Nigeria’s rich cultural diversity.

Preserving Cultural Identity

The Olowo of Owo, a paramount ruler with roots tracing back to Oduduwa, the father of the Yorubas, has been a strong advocate for the preservation of Yoruba traditions and values. As a symbol of unity and respect for the Owo kingdom, Oba Ogunoye’s leadership has been marked by efforts to uphold the cultural significance of the kingdom. His call to traditional rulers to uphold tradition is a timely reminder of the importance of cultural continuity in Nigerian society.

Impact on Nigerian Society

The Olowo’s call to action has significant implications for Nigerian society. By upholding traditional practices and cultural heritage, monarchs can help to promote national unity and cultural identity. This, in turn, can foster a sense of belonging and shared values among Nigerians, which is essential for the country’s development and progress.

A Model for Others

As a respected traditional ruler, Oba Ogunoye’s stance serves as a model for other monarchs to follow. His commitment to preserving Yoruba traditions and values is a testament to the importance of cultural leadership in Nigerian society. By emulating the Olowo’s example, other traditional rulers can help to promote cultural continuity and national unity, ultimately contributing to the country’s growth and development.

The Olowo of Owo’s call to traditional rulers to uphold tradition is a welcome development. As custodians of culture and tradition, monarchs have a responsibility to preserve and promote Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage. Oba Ogunoye’s stance is a reminder that traditional institutions play a vital role in shaping the country’s identity and values. By upholding tradition, monarchs can help to promote cultural continuity and national unity.

