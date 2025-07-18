🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
Sports

Noni Madueke Joins Arsenal in £52 Million Deal, Aims to Win All Competitions

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

18, July 2025/Naija 247 news

In a significant move, Chelsea has sold winger Noni Madueke to Arsenal in a £52 million deal. The 23-year-old England international has signed a five-year contract with the Gunners, running through to 2030. Madueke, who will wear the number 20 shirt, expressed his excitement about joining Arsenal, stating that he’s “humbled and blessed” to be part of the club.

Madueke’s transfer marks a major coup for Arsenal, with the winger bringing a unique set of skills to the team. He is known for his direct, powerful, and two-footed playing style, which will provide a new attacking dimension for the Gunners. Madueke can cut in from the right, carry the ball in tight spaces, and beat defenders one-on-one, making him a valuable addition to Arsenal’s squad. The winger’s versatility and skillset will undoubtedly enhance the team’s attacking options.

The young winger has set his sights high, stating that he aims to win all competitions with Arsenal. Madueke believes that the team is capable of achieving this goal and is eager to get on the pitch and repay the faith shown in him. With his talent and determination, Madueke is poised to make a significant impact at Arsenal.

As Madueke embarks on this new chapter in his career, Arsenal fans will be eagerly watching his progress. With his skills and dedication, he has the potential to become a key player for the Gunners. The question on everyone’s mind is: can Madueke help Arsenal achieve their goals and bring silverware to the club?

The addition of Madueke to Arsenal’s squad is expected to create a more competitive and dynamic team environment. With the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli already in the team, Madueke’s arrival will likely push these players to raise their game, ultimately benefiting the team as a whole. This increased competition could be the catalyst for Arsenal’s success in the upcoming season.

In conclusion, Noni Madueke’s move to Arsenal is a significant development for the Gunners. With his talent, versatility, and determination, he is set to make a major impact at the club. As he settles into his new team, fans will be excited to see how he contributes to Arsenal’s success.

(www.naija247news.com)

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Previous article
Dino Melaye Trades Politics for Law: Former Senator Makes First Court Appearance as Lawyer
Next article
Damagum Reacts to Atiku’s Exit, Says PDP Expects His Return as in the Past
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Prominent Niger PDP Youth Leader Shitu Adamu Evuti Resigns, Defects to ADC

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
Lapai, Niger State, July 18, 2025 (Naija247news) – Shitu...

Abia Governor Alex Otti Urges Unity in Labour Party Following Supreme Court Ruling

Naija247news Naija247news -
Abuja, July 18, 2025 (Naija247news) – Abia State Governor...

Edo Governor Warns Peter Obi: “Don’t Enter Without Security Clearance” as Tension Rises Over N15m Donation

Gbenga Samuel, The Naija247news Gbenga Samuel, The Naija247news -
Benin City | Naija247news – Governor Monday Okpebholo of...

Burkina Faso Dissolves Election Commission to Curb Foreign Influence, Cut ₦1.2 Billion Annual Cost

Naija247news Naija247news -
In a move signaling deeper authoritarian consolidation, Burkina Faso’s...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Prominent Niger PDP Youth Leader Shitu Adamu Evuti Resigns, Defects to ADC

Political Party News 0
Lapai, Niger State, July 18, 2025 (Naija247news) – Shitu...

Abia Governor Alex Otti Urges Unity in Labour Party Following Supreme Court Ruling

South East 0
Abuja, July 18, 2025 (Naija247news) – Abia State Governor...

Edo Governor Warns Peter Obi: “Don’t Enter Without Security Clearance” as Tension Rises Over N15m Donation

Democracy Desk 0
Benin City | Naija247news – Governor Monday Okpebholo of...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC