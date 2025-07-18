Nigerians Urged to Respect Zoning Arrangement for Rotational Presidency

Naija247news reports that political leaders, civil society groups, and elder statesmen have renewed calls for Nigerians to respect the principle of rotational presidency as a means to foster national unity, equity, and political inclusion. The appeal comes amid growing debates over the future of power distribution ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Naija247news gathered that the zoning arrangement, an unwritten but widely acknowledged principle in Nigeria’s political landscape, ensures that the presidency alternates between the North and South to maintain balance among the country’s diverse ethnic and regional interests. Proponents argue that the model has helped manage tensions in Nigeria’s multi-ethnic society and promote a sense of belonging among all groups.

According to Naija247news, several political commentators and stakeholders have expressed concern that recent political movements may attempt to ignore or undermine the zoning understanding, which could spark fresh agitation and widen the country’s already tense fault lines. They stressed that respecting rotational leadership is not only a political courtesy but also a moral commitment to fairness and justice.

Naija247news understands that prominent voices within the political space have advised major political parties to adhere strictly to internal zoning agreements and avoid any form of manipulation that might jeopardize national cohesion. The calls are particularly directed at party executives, presidential hopefuls, and regional political blocs expected to influence the outcome of the next presidential contest.

Naija247news reports that while zoning is not enshrined in the Nigerian Constitution, its political significance has become deeply rooted in Nigeria’s democratic experience since 1999. Past presidents, including Olusegun Obasanjo, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, Goodluck Jonathan, and Muhammadu Buhari, have emerged through power-sharing strategies that largely followed the North-South rotation model.

Naija247news also gathered that the ongoing conversation is seen as a critical step in preventing electoral unrest, fostering political stability, and deepening democracy in the country. Analysts argue that any disruption of the established arrangement could lead to feelings of marginalization and renewed calls for secession in parts of the country.

As the 2027 political season gradually gains momentum, Nigerians are being urged to remain vigilant, prioritize national interest over personal ambition, and support a fair power-sharing system that reflects the country’s federal character and multicultural reality.

