INEC Organizes Refresher Training on Candidate Nomination Portal Ahead of FCT, Bye-Elections

Abuja, July 16, 2025 — In preparation for the upcoming Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council elections and scheduled by-elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has launched a two-day refresher training for political parties on the effective use of its Candidate Nomination Portal (ICNP).

The initiative, which began in Abuja on Wednesday, aims to enhance the capacity of party officials and significantly reduce procedural errors in the candidate nomination process.

INEC’s Director of Voter Education and Publicity, Mrs. Victoria Eta-Messi, said the training would help consolidate gains from previous election cycles while promoting a more transparent, efficient, and technologically seamless nomination framework.

Mrs. May Agbamuche-Mbu, National Commissioner and Chairperson of the Legal Services, Clearance and Complaints Committee (LSC&CC), emphasized that accurate and timely candidate nominations are critical to the electoral process.

“Nomination of candidates is not only a statutory obligation under Section 29 of the Electoral Act, 2022, but also the foundation of credible elections,” Agbamuche-Mbu stated.

“Errors in the submission of candidate details can jeopardize both the party and its nominee.”

She acknowledged improvements in compliance and reduced paperwork since the ICNP’s rollout, but noted that challenges persist, including incomplete submissions, incorrect attachments, and high personnel turnover among party handlers.

“This refresher is tailored to fill those knowledge gaps, especially for newly appointed and returning party officials,” she said. “It is an opportunity to ensure a seamless process in the next round of elections.”

Mr. Samuel Omale, Assistant Director in INEC’s Legal Drafting and Clearance Department, described the training as a strategic intervention to equip party officials with hands-on skills and updated knowledge of candidate nomination requirements.

“The objective is to refresh parties on nomination guidelines under the Electoral Act 2022 and provide live demonstrations on how to properly navigate the ICNP platform,” Omale explained.

He added that the workshop would foster better collaboration between INEC and political stakeholders, improve accuracy in submissions, and boost confidence in the electoral system.

“Ultimately, our goal is to minimize errors and ensure a more credible, transparent, and participatory electoral process,” Omale concluded.

