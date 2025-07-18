“How Motherhood Found Me Through Surrogacy,” Ini Edo Opens Up

Lagos, Nigeria – July 18, 2025 — Award-winning Nollywood actress Ini Edo has publicly shared the emotional depth and personal trials behind her journey to motherhood through surrogacy, offering a rare glimpse into the ethical and human side of a subject often shrouded in controversy.

Speaking at the Meet Surrogate Mothers Free IVF Conference, Edo, 43, reflected on the challenges that led her to opt for surrogacy after suffering multiple miscarriages, citing an unwavering desire to become a mother, even without a spouse.

“I wanted to be a mother. I had tried, and after losses, I turned to surrogacy—not because it was easy, but because it gave me hope,” she said.

Far from portraying surrogacy as a cold or transactional process, Edo described it as a deeply collaborative and emotional journey, dismissing popular misconceptions that reduce surrogates to anonymous carriers.

“She wasn’t a vessel or a service. She was a woman with a family, with dreams. We bonded through every scan, every update. I was involved in every medical and emotional decision,” she said of her surrogate.

A Personal Story Reflecting a National Conversation

Edo’s story comes at a time when the Nigerian National Assembly is debating a bill to ban commercial surrogacy, proposing steep fines and prison terms for violations. The bill also calls for altruistic-only arrangements, safeguards against coercion, and clearer legal parental protections for intended parents.

Ini Edo endorsed the proposed law, saying:

“We need a new narrative around surrogacy—one rooted in empathy, legality, and dignity. No woman should be exploited, and no family should be denied a child because their journey looks different.”

Why It Matters

Nigeria has no clear national legal framework on surrogacy , leading to legal grey zones for intended parents and surrogates alike.

With rising infertility rates and growing awareness, surrogacy is increasingly considered by Nigerian couples—but faces social stigma and legal uncertainty.

Edo called for nationwide legal clarity to protect all parties involved, emphasizing that surrogacy deserves respect, not ridicule.

“It’s not a factory. It’s a bridge—from despair to joy. From strangers to family. From the impossible to the miraculous.”

