House Passes GOP-Led Bill Slashing $9 Billion in Public Media, Foreign Aid Funding

By Naija247news Staff | Washington, July 18, 2025

In a deeply partisan vote, the Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday approved a controversial $9 billion spending cut targeting public media and foreign aid, sending the legislation to President Donald Trump’s desk for final approval.

The measure, which passed 216–213 in the House after an early morning 51–48 vote in the Senate, slashes $1.1 billion from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting—a major source of funding for NPR and PBS—and $8 billion from foreign assistance programs, including global health and refugee support.

Notably, the cuts spared the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), after bipartisan pushback led to its removal from the rescissions package.

The legislation—proposed by the White House—was passed exclusively with Republican votes under the rarely used “rescissions” process, allowing GOP leaders to bypass the Senate filibuster and the usual 60-vote threshold.

“This bill is a first step in controlling runaway spending,” said House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.). “Is it enough? No. But $9 billion is a good start.”

Democrats Push Back: “Cruel and Cynical

Democrats strongly opposed the bill, condemning it as “cruel,” “cynical,” and damaging to America’s global leadership, especially as the GOP had previously added $3.3 trillion to the national debt through a party-line megabill earlier this month.

“The public will remember who stood with Big Bird and who strangled him,” quipped Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández (D-N.M.), criticizing the blow to rural public broadcasting

Epstein Files Drama Fuels GOP Infighting

Republican leaders faced internal rebellion from members of the Rules Committee demanding action on the Jeffrey Epstein case. To placate them, leadership agreed to hold a symbolic vote next week calling for the release of certain Epstein documents.

But critics such as Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) slammed the move as toothless.

“Congress thinks you’re stupid,” Massie wrote on X. “The resolution forces the release of NOTHING.”

Democrats, sensing division in GOP ranks, endorsed a stronger bipartisan proposal by Massie and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), which would require the release of classified Epstein-related documents.

“The GOP resolution has no teeth. It’s all cavities,” said Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), mocking the Republican version as empty posturing.

Murkowski Breaks Ranks, Rural Concerns Echoed

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) broke with her party, voting against the measure, citing concerns for rural communities dependent on PBS and NPR.

The House had to revote after the Senate revised the bill, trimming it by $400 million to preserve funding for PEPFAR.

Democrats also warned that the measure sets a dangerous precedent, eroding Congress’s bipartisan budgetary powers and ceding influence to the executive branch.

“This weakens our power of the purse and undermines institutional integrity,” warned Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.), ranking member of the House Appropriations Committee.

President Trump is expected to sign the measure into law.:

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.