FG Raises Alarm Over Nnamdi Kanu’s Threats, Says Over 170 Security Personnel Killed

Naija247news reports that the Federal Government has described the threats by detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, to dismember Nigeria as more than just empty boasts, citing alarming figures of casualties among security operatives in the South-East region.

Naija247news gathered that the government, in a fresh submission before the Supreme Court, detailed the scale of violence linked to Kanu and IPOB’s separatist agitation, stating that no fewer than 175 security personnel have lost their lives to targeted attacks allegedly carried out by armed groups operating under IPOB’s directives.

According to Naija247news, the government made the claim while defending its decision to continue Kanu’s prosecution on terrorism-related charges, arguing that the IPOB leader’s rhetoric has led to widespread violence, destruction of public property, and a climate of fear across several South-East communities.

Naija247news understands that the Federal Government told the apex court that Kanu’s continued detention is necessary to prevent further escalation of insecurity in the region and safeguard national unity. The government insists that Kanu’s threats and separatist propaganda have incited attacks not only on security operatives but also on public institutions and critical infrastructure.

Naija247news reports that the apex government stressed that despite several court proceedings and appeals from various quarters, the IPOB leader has remained unrepentant, continuing to issue threats from detention through his legal representatives and supporters.

In its court documents, the government listed police officers, soldiers, civil defense corps, and other security agents among those killed in ambushes, roadblocks, and coordinated assaults allegedly linked to IPOB militants.

Naija247news gathered that the case has drawn wide attention both within Nigeria and internationally, with human rights groups and international observers calling for due process, while the government insists that national security must not be compromised under any guise.

Naija247news understands that the Supreme Court is set to give its ruling on the matter later this year, a decision that could have far-reaching implications for Nigeria’s legal handling of secessionist movements and the broader national security framework.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.