🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
Top Stories

FG Raises Alarm Over Nnamdi Kanu’s Threats, Says Over 170 Security Personnel Killed

By: Agnes Ekebuike

Date:

Naija247news reports that the Federal Government has described the threats by detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, to dismember Nigeria as more than just empty boasts, citing alarming figures of casualties among security operatives in the South-East region.

Naija247news gathered that the government, in a fresh submission before the Supreme Court, detailed the scale of violence linked to Kanu and IPOB’s separatist agitation, stating that no fewer than 175 security personnel have lost their lives to targeted attacks allegedly carried out by armed groups operating under IPOB’s directives.

According to Naija247news, the government made the claim while defending its decision to continue Kanu’s prosecution on terrorism-related charges, arguing that the IPOB leader’s rhetoric has led to widespread violence, destruction of public property, and a climate of fear across several South-East communities.

Naija247news understands that the Federal Government told the apex court that Kanu’s continued detention is necessary to prevent further escalation of insecurity in the region and safeguard national unity. The government insists that Kanu’s threats and separatist propaganda have incited attacks not only on security operatives but also on public institutions and critical infrastructure.

Naija247news reports that the apex government stressed that despite several court proceedings and appeals from various quarters, the IPOB leader has remained unrepentant, continuing to issue threats from detention through his legal representatives and supporters.

In its court documents, the government listed police officers, soldiers, civil defense corps, and other security agents among those killed in ambushes, roadblocks, and coordinated assaults allegedly linked to IPOB militants.

Naija247news gathered that the case has drawn wide attention both within Nigeria and internationally, with human rights groups and international observers calling for due process, while the government insists that national security must not be compromised under any guise.

Naija247news understands that the Supreme Court is set to give its ruling on the matter later this year, a decision that could have far-reaching implications for Nigeria’s legal handling of secessionist movements and the broader national security framework.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Previous article
Damagum Reacts to Atiku’s Exit, Says PDP Expects His Return as in the Past
Next article
Crisis Deepens in Labour Party as Faction Elects Nenadi Usman Interim National Chairman
Agnes Ekebuike
Agnes Ekebuikehttp://Naija247news.com
Agnes Ekebuike is a dedicated Journalist and News Writer, I specialize in creating compelling and impactful content across a wide range of topics, including Business, Energy, Politics and Entertainment. With a strong focus on in-depth research, my work involves crafting well-researched news articles, feature stories, and other forms of content for diverse clients and publications. I am skilled in pitching innovative story ideas to editors, securing assignments that resonate with audiences, and providing insightful and timely reporting. I have experience conducting interviews with key sources, experts, and relevant individuals to capture authentic voices and perspectives.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Prominent Niger PDP Youth Leader Shitu Adamu Evuti Resigns, Defects to ADC

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
Lapai, Niger State, July 18, 2025 (Naija247news) – Shitu...

Abia Governor Alex Otti Urges Unity in Labour Party Following Supreme Court Ruling

Naija247news Naija247news -
Abuja, July 18, 2025 (Naija247news) – Abia State Governor...

Edo Governor Warns Peter Obi: “Don’t Enter Without Security Clearance” as Tension Rises Over N15m Donation

Gbenga Samuel, The Naija247news Gbenga Samuel, The Naija247news -
Benin City | Naija247news – Governor Monday Okpebholo of...

Burkina Faso Dissolves Election Commission to Curb Foreign Influence, Cut ₦1.2 Billion Annual Cost

Naija247news Naija247news -
In a move signaling deeper authoritarian consolidation, Burkina Faso’s...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Prominent Niger PDP Youth Leader Shitu Adamu Evuti Resigns, Defects to ADC

Political Party News 0
Lapai, Niger State, July 18, 2025 (Naija247news) – Shitu...

Abia Governor Alex Otti Urges Unity in Labour Party Following Supreme Court Ruling

South East 0
Abuja, July 18, 2025 (Naija247news) – Abia State Governor...

Edo Governor Warns Peter Obi: “Don’t Enter Without Security Clearance” as Tension Rises Over N15m Donation

Democracy Desk 0
Benin City | Naija247news – Governor Monday Okpebholo of...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC