Climate change

FG Issues Flood Alert Across 11 States Including Akwa Ibom, Jigawa, and Katsina

By: Agnes Ekebuike

Date:

Naija247news reports that the Federal Government has issued a fresh warning on the likelihood of imminent flooding in at least eleven states across Nigeria, including Akwa Ibom, Jigawa, Katsina, and eight others. The alert was raised following updated hydrological data and forecasts from relevant meteorological agencies.

Naija247news gathered that the warning was issued by the Federal Ministry of Environment through the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA), in collaboration with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA). The alert comes amid rising concerns about environmental hazards as the rainy season intensifies.

According to Naija247news, the eleven states identified as high-risk areas for potential flooding are Akwa Ibom, Jigawa, Katsina, Bauchi, Gombe, Kwara, Kebbi, Niger, Zamfara, Sokoto, and Benue. These areas have been flagged due to their proximity to major rivers, low-lying topography, and forecasted above-average rainfall patterns.

Naija247news understands that relevant state governments have been urged to activate emergency preparedness plans, sensitize residents in vulnerable communities, and evacuate those living in flood-prone zones. The federal authorities also called for the clearing of drainage systems, enforcement of environmental regulations, and strict adherence to urban planning policies.

In a joint statement, officials warned that failure to act promptly may lead to loss of lives, destruction of farmlands, damage to public infrastructure, and the displacement of thousands of Nigerians. Naija247news reports that NEMA has already dispatched assessment teams to monitor the identified zones and ensure swift response if flooding occurs.

Naija247news also gathered that the flooding outlook is consistent with previous projections made in the 2024 Annual Flood Outlook (AFO), which identified flashpoints and risk zones throughout the federation. The agency emphasized that early action can reduce the severity of impact and safeguard livelihoods.

Meanwhile, residents in the affected states have expressed concern over the looming threat, urging both federal and state governments to take proactive steps beyond warnings. Civil society organizations have also called for the inclusion of community-based disaster risk management strategies in the country’s climate adaptation efforts.

The Federal Government reiterated its commitment to collaborating with local governments and international partners to mitigate the potential impact of the flooding and strengthen Nigeria’s overall resilience to climate-induced disasters.

