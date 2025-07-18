FG Adopts Climate-Smart Pasture Technologies to Boost Livestock, Curb Conflict

By Felicia Imohimi | Naija247news – Abuja | July 17, 2025

In a strategic move to address Nigeria’s worsening livestock productivity and resource-driven conflicts, the Federal Government, in collaboration with the Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support Project (L-PRES), has adopted climate-smart technologies for sustainable pasture management across arid and semi-arid regions.

At a high-level stakeholders’ workshop in Abuja titled “Technologies for Sustainable Pasture Production and Management in Nigeria”, the Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Maiha, emphasized that modernizing pasture systems was critical for food security, economic resilience, and peacebuilding in the livestock sector.

Represented by his Special Assistant on Livestock Entrepreneurship, Mr. Ishaq Bello, the minister described the initiative as both “timely and visionary,” given the rising threats from overgrazing, erratic climate patterns, and competition over scarce grazing resources.

“Sustainable pasture management goes beyond agriculture. It is a vehicle for climate action, economic empowerment, and social stability,” said Maiha.

He noted that the initiative leverages local and international expertise, including strategic partnerships with Israeli institutions, to deploy climate-resilient technologies and digital innovations in Nigeria’s rangeland systems.

The workshop brought together stakeholders from across the value chain—farmers, pastoralists, researchers, policymakers, and development partners—with a shared goal of transforming how Nigeria approaches pasture restoration and livestock resilience.

Dr. Sanusi Abubakar, National Project Coordinator for L-PRES, described the workshop as a game-changing forum to develop forward-thinking solutions to restore Nigeria’s pasture ecosystems, which are increasingly degraded by overuse and climate stress.

“Pasturelands are the lifeline of Nigeria’s livestock industry, yet they are being depleted at an alarming rate, fueling herder-farmer conflicts and lowering productivity,” Abubakar said.

He explained that L-PRES, a six-year initiative funded by the World Bank to the tune of $500 million, is focused on three core pillars:

Institutional and innovation system strengthening

Livestock value chain enhancement

Conflict prevention and mitigation

Abubakar stressed that without urgent action, the twin threats of land degradation and climate change would continue to undermine Nigeria’s food systems and rural livelihoods.

As stakeholders push for technology-driven pasture solutions—from drone-assisted seeding to hydroponic fodder and rotational grazing models—analysts say Nigeria may finally be turning the tide toward a more resilient and commercially viable livestock economy.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.