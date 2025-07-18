Ebonyi PDP Ex-Chairman Jumps Ship to ADC

18, July 2025/Naija 247 news

Abakaliki-In a significant development, Barrister Silas Onu, the former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State, has resigned from the party and joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC). This move comes as the ADC is gaining traction as a coalition of opposition leaders ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Onu’s Defection

Onu’s decision to leave the PDP and join the ADC is seen as a major blow to the PDP in Ebonyi State. The former party chairman’s defection is a significant development in the state’s political landscape, and it remains to be seen how this will impact the PDP’s fortunes in the state. Onu’s move to the ADC is also seen as a boost to the party’s growing strength in the state.

Implications for 2027 Elections

The ADC’s growing strength in Ebonyi State and other parts of the country has significant implications for the 2027 general elections. As a coalition of opposition leaders, the ADC is positioning itself as a viable alternative to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Onu’s defection is seen as a major coup for the ADC, and it will be interesting to see how this development plays out in the coming months.

A Boost to ADC’s Leadership

Onu’s experience and leadership skills are expected to be an asset to the ADC in Ebonyi State. His defection is likely to attract more PDP members to the ADC, further strengthening the party’s position in the state. The ADC’s growing leadership and membership are crucial factors that will determine its success in the 2027 general elections.

PDP’s Loss, ADC’s Gain

The PDP’s loss of a key leader like Onu is a significant setback for the party in Ebonyi State. On the other hand, the ADC’s gain is a testament to its growing appeal and strength in the state. As the political landscape continues to evolve, it will be interesting to see how the PDP responds to this development and whether it can regain its footing in the state.

Barrister Silas Onu’s defection from the PDP to the ADC is a significant development in Ebonyi State’s political landscape. As the ADC continues to gain traction, it will be interesting to see how this impacts the PDP’s fortunes in the state and the broader political landscape ahead of the 2027 general elections. The ADC’s growing strength is a development that warrants close attention, and it will be fascinating to see how this plays out in the coming months.

