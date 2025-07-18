🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
South East

Ebonyi PDP Ex-Chairman Jumps Ship to ADC

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

18, July 2025/Naija 247 news

Abakaliki-In a significant development, Barrister Silas Onu, the former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State, has resigned from the party and joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC). This move comes as the ADC is gaining traction as a coalition of opposition leaders ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Onu’s Defection

Onu’s decision to leave the PDP and join the ADC is seen as a major blow to the PDP in Ebonyi State. The former party chairman’s defection is a significant development in the state’s political landscape, and it remains to be seen how this will impact the PDP’s fortunes in the state. Onu’s move to the ADC is also seen as a boost to the party’s growing strength in the state.

Implications for 2027 Elections

The ADC’s growing strength in Ebonyi State and other parts of the country has significant implications for the 2027 general elections. As a coalition of opposition leaders, the ADC is positioning itself as a viable alternative to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Onu’s defection is seen as a major coup for the ADC, and it will be interesting to see how this development plays out in the coming months.

A Boost to ADC’s Leadership

Onu’s experience and leadership skills are expected to be an asset to the ADC in Ebonyi State. His defection is likely to attract more PDP members to the ADC, further strengthening the party’s position in the state. The ADC’s growing leadership and membership are crucial factors that will determine its success in the 2027 general elections.

PDP’s Loss, ADC’s Gain

The PDP’s loss of a key leader like Onu is a significant setback for the party in Ebonyi State. On the other hand, the ADC’s gain is a testament to its growing appeal and strength in the state. As the political landscape continues to evolve, it will be interesting to see how the PDP responds to this development and whether it can regain its footing in the state.

Barrister Silas Onu’s defection from the PDP to the ADC is a significant development in Ebonyi State’s political landscape. As the ADC continues to gain traction, it will be interesting to see how this impacts the PDP’s fortunes in the state and the broader political landscape ahead of the 2027 general elections. The ADC’s growing strength is a development that warrants close attention, and it will be fascinating to see how this plays out in the coming months.

(www.naija247news.com)

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Previous article
Sycophancy: Atiku’s Aide Slams Keyamo Over Criticism
Next article
President Tinubu to Visit Kano for Condolence Call
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Tinubu Meets Akpabio, Umo Eno at Aso Rock Amid Renewed Push for South-South Development

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday...

Tinubu Approves South-East Investment Company to Boost Regional Industrialization

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved...

Nigerians Urged to Respect Zoning Arrangement for Rotational Presidency

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that political leaders, civil society groups, and...

Tinubu Visits Kano for Dantata’s Burial as Governor Urges Residents to Show Love and Support

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu visited Kano...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Tinubu Meets Akpabio, Umo Eno at Aso Rock Amid Renewed Push for South-South Development

Bola Tinubu Presidency 0
Naija247news reports that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday...

Tinubu Approves South-East Investment Company to Boost Regional Industrialization

Business News 0
Naija247news reports that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved...

Nigerians Urged to Respect Zoning Arrangement for Rotational Presidency

Top Stories 0
Naija247news reports that political leaders, civil society groups, and...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC