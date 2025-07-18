Damagum Reacts to Atiku’s Exit, Says PDP Expects His Return as in the Past

Naija247news reports that the Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ambassador Umar Damagum, has reacted to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s reported exit from the party, describing the move as neither new nor unexpected.

Naija247news gathered that Damagum, while addressing journalists on Thursday in Abuja, emphasized that Atiku has a history of leaving and returning to the PDP at critical political moments, expressing confidence that the former presidential candidate will again return to the party fold.

Naija247news understands that Atiku, who has contested for the presidency multiple times under different political platforms, recently hinted at the possibility of joining forces with other opposition elements to form a new coalition aimed at unseating the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

According to Naija247news, Damagum noted that while the party acknowledges Atiku’s frustrations following the 2023 general elections, the PDP remains open to reconciliation and believes that internal disagreements should not permanently divide loyal members.

Naija247news reports that Damagum said: “Atiku is a respected leader in this party. His movements in and out of the PDP are not new. We are hopeful that, as in the past, he will reconsider and return. Politics is dynamic, and we understand that alliances shift, but we still consider him a key stakeholder.”

Naija247news gathered that Atiku’s recent statements have fueled speculations about the formation of a “mega party” involving prominent opposition leaders and disenchanted political figures. However, Damagum reiterated that the PDP, despite internal challenges, remains the most structured and credible alternative to the APC.

The PDP acting chairman further called on members to remain calm and focused, assuring them that the party is undergoing internal reforms and consultations to reposition itself ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Naija247news understands that this development comes amidst broader discussions within Nigeria’s political space about the future of opposition politics and the urgent need for unity among non-APC forces.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.