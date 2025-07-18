🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Crisis Deepens in Labour Party as Faction Elects Nenadi Usman Interim National Chairman

By: Agnes Ekebuike

Date:

Naija247news reports that a faction within the Labour Party (LP) has elected former Minister of Finance, Senator Nenadi Usman, as the interim national chairman, deepening the ongoing leadership crisis within the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Naija247news gathered that the announcement was made following a controversial meeting held in Abuja on Thursday, where members of the splinter group declared the Julius Abure-led national leadership defunct, accusing it of lack of transparency and mismanagement of party affairs.

According to Naija247news, the faction claimed it had followed due process in constituting a caretaker leadership to reposition the Labour Party, especially in the wake of increasing internal discontent and allegations of financial irregularities within the national secretariat.

Naija247news understands that Senator Nenadi Usman, who previously served in the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo and hails from Kaduna State, was chosen for her “national experience and unifying credentials.” The faction believes she will steer the party through a transition period aimed at restoring credibility and discipline.

Naija247news reports that the Abure-led national executive has rejected the development, describing it as a desperate move by “disgruntled individuals” to hijack the party structure. In a swift reaction, the LP national publicity secretary declared the meeting illegal and insisted that Julius Abure remains the authentic national chairman, as recognized by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Naija247news gathered that the crisis within the Labour Party has been brewing since after the 2023 general elections, with various stakeholders accusing the national leadership of sidelining key members and operating without due consultation. The emergence of Peter Obi as the party’s presidential candidate in the last election had raised the party’s profile significantly, but internal wranglings have since plagued its unity.

Naija247news understands that with this latest development, the Labour Party could face legal battles and further polarization, threatening its prospects in upcoming elections unless urgent reconciliatory efforts are made.

Agnes Ekebuike
Agnes Ekebuikehttp://Naija247news.com
