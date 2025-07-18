🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
South South

Court Slams Brakes on Legal Challenge to NASS Approval of Rivers Budget

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

18, July 2025/Naija 247 news

In a dramatic turn of events, the Federal High Court in Abuja has thrown out a motion seeking to stop the National Assembly from approving the Rivers State budget and appointments under the current Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas (Rtd.).

The court’s decision came after the applicants, who had filed the motion, failed to convince the judge that the National Assembly should be restrained from approving the state’s budget and appointments. Justice James Omotosho ruled that the court couldn’t grant the relief sought because the Senate had already passed the Rivers State budget on June 25, totaling ₦1.485 trillion. The judge noted that the court couldn’t halt an act that had already been completed, effectively rendering the motion moot. The applicants had argued that the appointment of the Sole Administrator and the subsequent approval of the budget by the National Assembly were unlawful. However, the court’s decision means that the budget and appointments will proceed as planned.

The court’s decision marks a significant development in the ongoing political drama in Rivers State, where Gov. Siminalayi Fubara has been facing challenges from the state legislature. As the state moves forward with its budget and appointments, the implications of the court’s decision will be closely watched by stakeholders and observers alike. With the budget already passed, the focus now shifts to implementation and the potential impact on the state’s development projects and governance.



