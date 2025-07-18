🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
Viewpoint

Buhari: From the Villa to the Grave – Reflecting on a Controversial Legacy

By: Agnes Ekebuike

Date:

Naija247news reports that the recent passing of former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has reignited nationwide conversations about his legacy, governance style, and the impact of his years in office on the socio-political and economic fabric of Nigeria.

Naija247news gathered that Buhari, who served as Nigeria’s military Head of State between 1983 and 1985 and later as a democratically elected President from 2015 to 2023, passed away at the age of 81. His death marks the end of a highly debated public life that was marked by strong support from some quarters and deep criticism from others.

According to Naija247news, Buhari’s administration was defined by promises of anti-corruption, security, and economic reform. While some praised him for initiating critical infrastructure projects and empowering key sectors such as agriculture and transportation, others accused his government of worsening insecurity, enabling economic hardship, and overseeing a shrinking civic space.

Naija247news understands that reactions to his death have been mixed across political and regional lines. Supporters describe him as a disciplined leader who stayed true to his austere lifestyle and tried to stabilize a country plagued by years of mismanagement. Critics, however, highlight what they term his “aloof leadership” and failure to deliver on key promises such as tackling insurgency and revitalizing the economy.

Naija247news reports that during his tenure, Nigeria witnessed two recessions, rising inflation, and a weakening naira. Despite these setbacks, his government also made strides in railway development, digital economy initiatives, and increased funding for social investment programs like the N-Power scheme and school feeding initiatives.

His post-presidency years were spent mostly in his hometown of Daura, Katsina State, where he maintained a low profile and distanced himself from active political discourse. Buhari’s final days, Naija247news gathered, were marked by declining health, which was kept largely private.

As Nigerians reflect on his life and times, discussions continue about the duality of his leadership, praised by some as firm and focused, and criticized by others as indifferent and underperforming. His burial, held with national honors, drew dignitaries from across the country and the international community.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Previous article
Golden Rule Gains Spotlight Amid Rising Call for Ethical Rebirth in Nigeria
Next article
Tinubu Visits Kano for Dantata’s Burial as Governor Urges Residents to Show Love and Support
Agnes Ekebuike
Agnes Ekebuikehttp://Naija247news.com
Agnes Ekebuike is a dedicated Journalist and News Writer, I specialize in creating compelling and impactful content across a wide range of topics, including Business, Energy, Politics and Entertainment. With a strong focus on in-depth research, my work involves crafting well-researched news articles, feature stories, and other forms of content for diverse clients and publications. I am skilled in pitching innovative story ideas to editors, securing assignments that resonate with audiences, and providing insightful and timely reporting. I have experience conducting interviews with key sources, experts, and relevant individuals to capture authentic voices and perspectives.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Tinubu Meets Akpabio, Umo Eno at Aso Rock Amid Renewed Push for South-South Development

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday...

Tinubu Approves South-East Investment Company to Boost Regional Industrialization

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved...

Nigerians Urged to Respect Zoning Arrangement for Rotational Presidency

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that political leaders, civil society groups, and...

Tinubu Visits Kano for Dantata’s Burial as Governor Urges Residents to Show Love and Support

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu visited Kano...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Tinubu Meets Akpabio, Umo Eno at Aso Rock Amid Renewed Push for South-South Development

Bola Tinubu Presidency 0
Naija247news reports that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday...

Tinubu Approves South-East Investment Company to Boost Regional Industrialization

Business News 0
Naija247news reports that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved...

Nigerians Urged to Respect Zoning Arrangement for Rotational Presidency

Top Stories 0
Naija247news reports that political leaders, civil society groups, and...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC