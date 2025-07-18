Buhari: From the Villa to the Grave – Reflecting on a Controversial Legacy

Naija247news reports that the recent passing of former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has reignited nationwide conversations about his legacy, governance style, and the impact of his years in office on the socio-political and economic fabric of Nigeria.

Naija247news gathered that Buhari, who served as Nigeria’s military Head of State between 1983 and 1985 and later as a democratically elected President from 2015 to 2023, passed away at the age of 81. His death marks the end of a highly debated public life that was marked by strong support from some quarters and deep criticism from others.

According to Naija247news, Buhari’s administration was defined by promises of anti-corruption, security, and economic reform. While some praised him for initiating critical infrastructure projects and empowering key sectors such as agriculture and transportation, others accused his government of worsening insecurity, enabling economic hardship, and overseeing a shrinking civic space.

Naija247news understands that reactions to his death have been mixed across political and regional lines. Supporters describe him as a disciplined leader who stayed true to his austere lifestyle and tried to stabilize a country plagued by years of mismanagement. Critics, however, highlight what they term his “aloof leadership” and failure to deliver on key promises such as tackling insurgency and revitalizing the economy.

Naija247news reports that during his tenure, Nigeria witnessed two recessions, rising inflation, and a weakening naira. Despite these setbacks, his government also made strides in railway development, digital economy initiatives, and increased funding for social investment programs like the N-Power scheme and school feeding initiatives.

His post-presidency years were spent mostly in his hometown of Daura, Katsina State, where he maintained a low profile and distanced himself from active political discourse. Buhari’s final days, Naija247news gathered, were marked by declining health, which was kept largely private.

As Nigerians reflect on his life and times, discussions continue about the duality of his leadership, praised by some as firm and focused, and criticized by others as indifferent and underperforming. His burial, held with national honors, drew dignitaries from across the country and the international community.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.