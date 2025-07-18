Atiku’s Exit: A Gradual Disengagement from PDP

18, July 2025/Naija 247 news

The recent news of Atiku Abubakar’s formal resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has sparked intense debate and speculation about the former Vice President’s future plans. According to Josephine Anenih, a former Minister of Women Affairs and PDP chieftain, Atiku’s exit from the party was not a sudden decision, but rather a gradual process that began after the 2023 presidential election.

A Rift with the Party

Anenih revealed that Atiku had effectively abandoned the PDP since the 2023 election, citing irreconcilable differences and the party’s current trajectory diverging from its foundational principles. Despite efforts by PDP stakeholders to encourage Atiku to take up his responsibilities as a leader, he refused to accede to their pleas. Anenih disputed the reported resignation date of June 14, 2025, stating that Atiku’s exit from the party was a gradual process that began after the 2023 election. She noted that Atiku had not been actively involved in PDP affairs or attended party meetings since the presidential election.

A New Chapter?

Atiku’s decision to leave the PDP has left many wondering about his next move. As a prominent figure in Nigerian politics, Atiku’s actions are closely watched, and his exit from the PDP is likely to have significant implications for the party and the country’s political landscape. While Anenih’s comments provide insight into Atiku’s reasons for leaving, the full implications of his decision remain to be seen.

Implications for the PDP

Atiku’s departure from the PDP is likely to deal a significant blow to the party’s already fragile structure. As one of the party’s most prominent figures, Atiku’s exit could lead to a further erosion of the party’s support base, particularly in the North. The PDP will need to regroup and redefine its strategy to regain lost ground and attract new followers.

Future Prospects

As Atiku embarks on a new journey outside the PDP, many are speculating about his potential next steps. Will he join another party or form a new one? Only time will tell. However, one thing is certain – Atiku’s decision to leave the PDP marks a new chapter in his political career, and his actions will be closely watched by Nigerians and political analysts alike.

Atiku Abubakar’s exit from the PDP marks a significant development in Nigerian politics. As the country navigates its complex and ever-changing political landscape, Atiku’s next move will be closely watched. Whether he joins another party or charts a new course, one thing is certain – Atiku’s decision to leave the PDP will have far-reaching consequences for the party and the nation.

(www.naija247news.com)

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.