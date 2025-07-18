At Constitutional Summit, Obasanjo, Attah, Daniel Demand Restructuring, True Federalism

By Emmanuel Oloniruha – Naija247news

Abuja, July 16, 2025 — Former President Olusegun Obasanjo says that Nigeria’s progress hinges not on a flawless constitution but on the integrity and responsibility of those operating it.

Speaking at the opening of a three-day National Summit on the Future of Nigeria’s Constitutional Democracy, organized by The Patriots in collaboration with the Nigeria Political Summit Group in Abuja, Obasanjo emphasized that the real challenge lies in leadership, not legal frameworks.

His remarks, delivered by Mr. Olawale Okunniyi, Secretary-General of Eminent Patriots, acknowledged imperfections in Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution but stressed that governance failures are primarily caused by its operators.

“No constitution is perfect,” Obasanjo stated. “But even the best constitution can be perverted by corrupt, selfish, and morally bankrupt operators—as we’ve seen across Africa, including Nigeria.”

He warned that without a change in the leadership mindset, Nigeria’s development and the welfare of its citizens would remain undermined by impunity, corruption, and disregard for constitutional principles.

“The constitution alone won’t save us if operators continue sacrificing national interest for personal gain,” he said.

Calls for True Federalism and Restructuring

Also speaking at the event, former Akwa Ibom Governor Victor Attah described the 1999 Constitution as a “military decree” that lacks legitimacy, having been imposed without the people’s consent.

“Nigeria’s democracy is not working because the country moved from a functional federal system to a unitary presidential model,” Attah said in remarks also read by Okunniyi.

He called for a return to the 1963 Constitution model, which he said was the last truly people-endorsed federal charter.

Attah advocated for:

Restoration of sovereignty to the people

A shift to true federalism with autonomous federating units

Reduction in cost of governance

A unicameral legislature with ministers chosen from among elected lawmakers

“Nigeria’s unity must be built on fairness and justice, not fear or force,” he declared. “If we don’t seize this moment, we risk irreversible fragmentation.”

Summit Focus: Structural Reform and National Cohesion

Senator Gbenga Daniel, Co-Chairman of the summit’s Organising Committee and Chairman of the Senate Committee on Navy, described the summit as a citizen-driven constitutional intervention aimed at addressing deep-rooted issues plaguing Nigeria’s democracy.

“The 1999 Constitution has failed to address governance, equity, inclusion, and national cohesion,” Daniel said.

He listed key summit focus areas:

Federal structure and national unity

Local governments and traditional institutions

Resource control and fiscal federalism

Electoral and judicial reforms

National security and civil rights

Daniel emphasized youth, women, and civil society inclusion in shaping Nigeria’s democratic future and promised that outcomes of the summit would be forwarded to the Presidency and National Assembly for consideration.

“This is not a confrontational effort, but a constructive, collaborative push for a constitutional framework that truly reflects the realities and aspirations of all Nigerians,” he concluded.

