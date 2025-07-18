Anambra Disability Association Urges Members to Register Before CVR Deadline

State Chairman Ugochukwu Okeke says ‘your vote is your voice’ as voter registration closes July 17

Awka, July 18, 2025 (NAN) — The Anambra State chapter of the Joint National Association of Persons with Disability (JONAPwD) has called on its members to participate in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) ahead of the state’s governorship election.

Speaking during a media interaction on Wednesday in Awka, State Chairman Mr. Ugochukwu Okeke urged persons with disabilities (PWDs) to seize the opportunity to register and obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), as the registration ends Thursday, July 17.

“This is our moment—to be counted, to be heard, and to shape our collective future,” Okeke said.

He revealed that the association has sent out letters titled “Clarion Call to PwDs: Get Involved, Get Your PVC Now!” across various disability clusters to mobilize participation.

Okeke emphasized that inclusive democracy begins with civic engagement. “Your vote is your voice, and your voice matters. Do not let anything hold you back,” he stated.

According to Okeke, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reaffirmed the right of PWDs to priority service and access to disability-friendly facilities at registration and voting centers.

He also expressed confidence in the security arrangements in place, assuring members of safety throughout the registration process.

“Let’s show society that disability is not inability. Go and register—together we can build an inclusive democracy,” he said.

The CVR exercise, which began July 8, is part of preparations for the November 8 Anambra governorship election. (NAN)

