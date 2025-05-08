Nigeria Clears $3.4bn IMF COVID-19 Loan Under Tinubu’s Watch—Signals Shift in Economic Confidence

ABUJA—May 8, 2025 | Naija247news.com – In a significant development for Nigeria’s international credit profile, the Federal Government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has completed the full repayment of the $3.4 billion emergency funding it received from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This repayment, which was concluded by April 30, 2025, has officially removed Nigeria from the IMF’s list of debtor nations—marking a turning point in the country’s fiscal recovery strategy.

IMF Confirms Exit from Debt List

The International Monetary Fund, in a statement on Wednesday, confirmed that Nigeria has “fully repaid the financial support” obtained under its Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI), which had been disbursed in April 2020 as part of a global emergency response to the economic fallout of COVID-19.

While the principal has been repaid, Nigeria will continue to make minor annual charges of approximately $30 million under Special Drawing Rights (SDR) obligations until full service maturity.

Loan Served as Pandemic Cushion Amid Oil Price Crash

At the peak of the pandemic in 2020, the Buhari administration secured the $3.4 billion as part of a fiscal buffer against plunging oil revenues and economic lockdowns. It was the largest COVID-related disbursement made to any African country by the IMF under the RFI.

“This facility saved our economy from complete collapse,” noted a senior official at the Ministry of Finance, who requested anonymity. “The repayment now signals our regained footing and growing investor confidence.”

FG Pays $4.66 Billion in External Debt Service in 2024

According to Nigeria’s Debt Management Office (DMO), the country paid a total of $4.66 billion to service its external debts in 2024, with $1.63 billion directed to the IMF. The successful clearance of the IMF debt reflects an improved balance of payments situation, buoyed by a modest recovery in oil exports and renewed foreign capital inflows.

Tinubu Administration’s Fiscal Discipline Under Spotlight

Financial analysts view the move as a symbolic gesture of Nigeria’s renewed commitment to fiscal discipline under the Tinubu-led government.

“Nigeria’s exit from the IMF debt ledger will be seen as a credibility booster,” said Olatunde Ojo, a macroeconomist with Lagos-based Sterling Analytics. “The message to foreign investors is clear—Nigeria is serious about cleaning its books and attracting sustainable financing.”

Public Reaction: Mixed Views Amid Lingering Inflation

On the streets of Abuja and Lagos, reactions have been mixed. While some Nigerians see the repayment as a step in the right direction, others question whether it translates to real economic relief for citizens still grappling with food inflation, forex instability, and unemployment.

“I’m happy we paid back the IMF, but when will this affect the price of garri and rice in the market?” asked Mrs. Beatrice Iweka, a trader at Wuse Market.

What This Means for Nigeria Going Forward

Nigeria’s exit from IMF debt obligations comes at a time when the country is seeking new development financing, particularly for infrastructure, power, and agriculture. Analysts believe this move strengthens Nigeria’s hand in negotiating better terms with international lenders like the World Bank, AfDB, and private creditors.

Meanwhile, the Presidency has yet to release an official statement on the milestone, but insiders suggest that a broader “economic redemption roadmap” may be announced in the coming weeks.

