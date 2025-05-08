Historic shift as American cardinal Robert Prevost elected Pope Leo XIV

By Staff Writer, Naija247news | VATICAN CITY – May 8, 2025

In a watershed moment for the Roman Catholic Church, Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, a missionary-turned-high-ranking Vatican official with deep roots in Latin America, has been elected as the first American pope in the Church’s two-millennia history. The 69-year-old Augustinian priest has taken the name Pope Leo XIV, signaling both a reverence for Catholic tradition and a nod to the Church’s evolving global character.

White Smoke, Global Cheers: A New Era Begins

At precisely 6:07 p.m. local time on Thursday, white smoke billowed from the Sistine Chapel’s chimney, announcing to the world that the 267th pope had been elected. Church bells tolled throughout St. Peter’s Basilica as tens of thousands of pilgrims, tourists, and clergy erupted in jubilation. The crowd shouted, “Viva il Papa!” as Vatican guards and military bands made their ceremonial entrance.

First Words from the Balcony: Peace and Unity

Stepping onto the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica in the iconic red mozzetta—a traditional papal cape his predecessor Pope Francis had declined—Pope Leo XIV greeted the faithful with a message of simplicity and solidarity:

“Peace be with you. I am an Augustinian, yes—but above all, a Christian, and a bishop—so that we may all walk together.”

His appearance in the red cape marked a symbolic return to ritual, even as his words and biography represent the Church’s diverse and inclusive trajectory.

From Chicago to Chiclayo: The Path of a Pope

Born in Chicago and holding Peruvian citizenship, the newly elected pope spent decades serving in Latin America, notably as Archbishop of Chiclayo in northern Peru. Fluent in Spanish and Italian, Leo XIV chose not to address the crowd in English during his first speech—a subtle sign of his pan-Latin orientation and respect for the Global South.

Echoes of Pope Francis—and Continuity of Reform

In his brief address, Leo XIV paid tribute to Pope Francis, calling his voice “weak but courageous” and praising his global blessing on Easter Sunday. He emphasized continuity with Francis’ reformist agenda:

“We must be a synodal Church. A Church that walks. A Church that always seeks peace and charity.”

He concluded with a simple but powerful affirmation: “God loves us. God loves you.”

Breaking Barriers: America’s First Pope

Prevost’s election breaks a long-standing informal barrier against choosing a pope from the United States, a superpower whose geopolitical influence has often made Vatican traditionalists uneasy. However, his Latin American ties and years of pastoral work abroad appear to have softened resistance within the College of Cardinals.

Vatican watchers suggest his experience as Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops—a powerful role overseeing global episcopal appointments—positioned him as a natural successor to Francis, who appointed him in 2023.

Augustinian Roots, Global Vision

Prior to his elevation in Rome, Leo XIV served as Prior General of the Order of St. Augustine, a mendicant community rooted in the teachings of St. Augustine of Hippo. The order, active in over 50 countries, emphasizes humility, community, and service—qualities Pope Leo XIV is expected to bring into his pontificate.

U.S. Reactions: Trump Hails ‘Great Honor’

Former U.S. President Donald Trump congratulated the new pope via Truth Social, calling his selection a “great honor for our country” and expressing eagerness to meet him. Across America, churchgoers held rosaries and U.S. flags in celebration as Pope Leo XIV appeared on the Vatican balcony.

How the Election Unfolded: Smoke Signals and Sacred Rituals

Earlier in the day, two rounds of voting by the 133 cardinal-electors yielded no result, signaled by black smoke from the Sistine Chapel. But the evening ballot brought consensus. Cardinal Dominique Mamberti, stepping onto the balcony, delivered the long-awaited announcement:

“Annuntio vobis gaudium magnum: Habemus Papam… Cardinalem Robertum Franciscum Prevost… qui sibi nomen imposuit Leo XIV.”

The conclave’s outcome was sealed with at least 89 votes, the required two-thirds majority, cementing Leo XIV’s ascension to the Chair of St. Peter.

What’s Next: Reform, Reconciliation, and the Global South

Observers expect Pope Leo XIV to continue Pope Francis’ focus on decentralizing Church power, amplifying the voices of the Global South, and embracing inclusive pastoral care. His multilingual and multicultural background, coupled with his administrative acumen, positions him as both a bridge-builder and a reformer.

As bells continue to toll and incense rises in the Eternal City, the world watches closely to see how the first American pope will shepherd a Church facing both renewal and challenge in the 21st century.

