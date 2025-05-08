BREAKING: Chicago’s Cardinal Leo Emerges as Pope Leo XIV, Becomes First American to Head Catholic Church

Vatican City | Naija247news – In a stunning twist that has sent ripples across global Christendom, Cardinal Leo of Chicago has been elected as Pope Leo XIV, making history as the first-ever American to ascend to the papacy.

The announcement, made earlier today at the Vatican, comes after days of intense deliberations by the College of Cardinals. Pope Leo XIV, 68, hails from the Archdiocese of Chicago and is widely regarded as a progressive voice within the Church, known for his commitment to social justice, interfaith dialogue, and pastoral reforms.

Observers say his emergence signals a shift in the Church’s power dynamics, away from centuries-old European dominance, toward a more global and inclusive outlook.

The new pontiff is expected to tackle a host of pressing challenges, from dwindling church attendance in the West to the growing influence of Pentecostal movements in Africa and Latin America.

Stay tuned as Naija247news brings you updates on reactions from the U.S., Nigeria, and beyond to this historic election.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.