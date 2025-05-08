APGA officially adopts Tinubu as candidate for 2027 presidential election

8,MAY2025

The All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA,

has officially adopted President Bola Tinubu as its candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State made the announcement on Thursday in Awka.

He claimed that APGA and the All Progressives Congress, APC would work together during the election, as both parties share a common belief in progressivism.

The announcement was made at Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka during the President’s working visit to the state.

Soludo said, “Progressives are working together.”

Details shortly…

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.