State Politics (Lagos, Kano, Rivers, Oyo, etc.)

Anambra in jovial mood as President Tinubu visits

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

8,MAY2025

The Anambra State capital, Awka, was filled with excitement and celebration as President Bola Tinubu arrived to commission key projects executed by Governor Chukwuma Soludo.

As early as 8:00 a.m., residents of Awka set up canopies along the Onitsha-Awka Expressway, singing and dancing in anticipation of the President’s arrival. The atmosphere was festive, reflecting widespread enthusiasm for the visit.

To ensure smooth movement and security, major roads linking the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway were temporarily closed to traffic, while security operatives were strategically positioned throughout the area.

 

In line with earlier directives, supporters of both the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) refrained from wearing party uniforms during the event.

 

 

Projects to be Commissioned: During his visit, President Tinubu is expected to inaugurate several major projects, including: The Emeka Anyaoku Center at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, The new Government House, The Solution Fun City, The 8-lane Aroma–Government House Boulevard in Awka.

 

Dress Code Advisory: Dr. Alex Obiogbolu, Political Adviser to Governor Soludo, issued a statement urging attendees at the reception at Dr. Alex Ekwueme Square to dress in mufti (casual attire).

 

“This is to inform you that everyone coming to Dr. Alex Ekwueme Square for the reception of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu today should be in mufti. Please, nobody should put on APGA clothes or Support Group uniforms,” Obiogbolu stated.

The directive was aimed at fostering unity and avoiding political affiliations during the President’s visit.

Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com

